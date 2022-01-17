It’ll be difficult to fight corruption without changing the bottom – Lesa

[By Peter Sukwa]

IT will be very difficult to fight corruption in this country because Zambians only changed the presidency leaving the bottom government leadership unchanged, says chieftainess Lesa of the Lamba speaking people of Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt.

In an interview, Lesa said it was difficult for the UPND government to completely fight the menace of corrupting because PF was still running the country through those who worked with them.

“These people need to be changed. It’s true because if they don’t change them, thieving will continue rising and they continue stealing. We just changed on top, now they need to change on the bottom,” she said on Friday. “We just changed the presidency on the top, but we did not change leadership on the bottom. It’s true we didn’t change the whole government because they are still there working. Let the President change those on top, in the bottom leaderships PF left going down because instruction comes from those down. Because, honestly, it’s too much of corruption, it’s too much, the President must change coming down.”

Lesa argued that if there were no changes in the lower ranks of the civil service then PF would continue frustrating government through their surrogates.

“Everything its corruption; that’s the reason why we ask the President to change so that people stop corruption and stealing. They stole fertiliser. The fertiliser they brought in Mpongwe we did not even receive a bag. Where did they take the fertiliser?” Lesa asked. “Where is it because we did not see it in the area? And it seems that even now the PF is still working. PF did not stop working because it’s people from the same PF still in the system. If the President removes them, it means the problem has been sorted out because these people will now spill over corruption to UPND government.”

She said it was clear that President Hakainde Hichilema was committed to fighting corruption and needed everyone’s support.

And Lesa said God had given Mpongwe district enough rains this season but bemoaned the lack of fertiliser.

“We have rains now. It has come and a lot of people have planted the fields and many have grown maize. But the only sad thing is people in the area have not received fertiliser which was distributed by the PF government then. We don’t know where the PF took the inputs because I didn’t see even one bag of fertiliser in my area,” said Lesa. “What we can be happy with is for the government to change some officers and bring in others so that we see what they can do to us also. They should remove all those who worked in PF. So, we want stealing to end and let President Hichilema do anything to those caught stealing.”