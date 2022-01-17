PF officials under a ‘stupid period’ – Nevers

[By Walusungu Lundu]

NEVERS Mumba says PF are exhibiting arrogance because they are in a dream that they have not lost power yet they have.

And Mumba says reading that former president Edgar Lungu was involved in the illegal Mukula trade would literally make one sick.

Mumba was featured on Capital FM’s “Breakfast Show” on Thursday.

Interviewer Frank Mutubila solicited for his comment on the unprecedented arrogance exhibited by named PF officials towards the new dawn administration and Mumba said the attitude would continue a few more weeks then it would die.

He said PF officials still cannot believe that they had lost power.

Mumba, who served as Republican vice-president under president Levy Mwanawasa, said PF officials were under a period he termed as “stupid period”.

“Two days ago after my moment of prayer…I decided to call Mr Lusambo (Bowman)…. And the impression in my heart was to call him and talk to him. I haven’t talked to him in a long time. The last time I spoke to him was several weeks ago when he called me asking the question why does Mr Hichilema hate me and I said I cannot answer that. This kind of attitude will continue for a few more weeks and then it’s gonna die out. It’s a dream. They think it’s a dream that they haven’t lost power and yet they have. You are talking to a guy who has been in government before and in a party that lost power,” he said. “There is a period of time, we call it stupid period in political genesis. It’s a stupid period where if you went to drink last night and later in the morning up to 09:00 hours, you are feeling like a little dizzy over the influence of the liquor you took last night…the dizziness is still with our colleagues in the PF. So their language is defiant, not knowing the policemen have switched sides. They are now on the side of the law, justice and government…they will not sustain it. Because the law does not stop because you insult them. The law keeps going. They can insult as they go to Chimbokaila, as they go to Kabwe Maximum Prison, they will be insulting and insulting and eventually the voices will become fader and fader. And in the next two months, three months, with the Fast Track Court coming, the country will be quiet. Our colleagues in the last administration will be no more. I am just speaking, not as a prophet of God.”

Mumba advised the PF members to be apologetic because if one was arrogant, they were probably guilty.

However, Mumba said PF members needed to be allowed to mourn their electoral loss as what they were going through was heavy.

“They will jump up and down and those that won’t listen to the counsel I am giving right now, in the next two months, they will be the quietest people on earth because they will be in a place where there is no journalist interviewing them about how they feel about the economy of this country,” Mumba warned.

And Mumba said that more than 80 per cent of Zambians had a feeling that the previous government did unthinkable things.

He said Zambians were sitting on their tentacles waiting to see how the new dawn administration was going to wipe away the tears of the Zambians and satisfy their anxiety on what was going to happen to those responsible.

Mumba was responding to Mutubila who wanted to know how a person entrusted with the job to provide for the Zambians could be implicated in the matter in question.

This followed a story by News Diggers Newspaper which insinuated that former president Lungu was implicated in the illegal trade of Mukula.

“Frank is asking, he looks totally disgusted about what the Diggers Newspaper has reported about the possible involvement of the former president in the Mukula issue. We have made ourselves clear that time has come for the issues of this nation to finally be resolved and hold every individual accountable. I want to be honest and out on record that one of the reasons that the Zambians voted in such great numbers for this President [Hakainde Hichilema] and this government was precisely to end this mess. It is therefore incumbent upon this current President to continue to push as hard as he can in order to gain the confidence of the voters who believe that the former president and his administration wrecked the economy of this country to levels that we have never seen since independence,” said Mumba. “I am not going to comment directly on the remarks by the Diggers Newspaper because it is not a court of law. All that it has done is to bring out some information they may have…I am the person who has for so many times been subjected to the courts of law…so I am very careful not to use the statistics of newspapers to bring judgment to anybody. But what I can say is what every Zambian feels…more than 80 per cent of Zambians have a feeling that the previous government did the unthinkable things. And therefore, when we read those things, it will literally make you sick that people who call themselves Zambians and apparently born in this country, educated by the free money of this country can go out there and deliberately wreck the economy of this country. We are all sitting on our tentacles waiting to see how this administration is going to wipe away the tears of the Zambians and satisfy our anxiety on what’s going to happen to those responsible.”