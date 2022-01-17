Policticising Ward Development Committees

Humans develop within multiple contexts. Regrettably, developmentalists pay inadequate attention to the political context, which, arguably, is the most potent and determinative sphere of the human ecology. Politicisation is therefore a concept in political science and theory used to explain how ideas, entities or collections of facts are given a political tone or character, and are consequently assigned to the ideas and strategies of a particular group or party, thus becoming the subject of contestation.
We have heard and seen several times in our nation where non-political government programmes have been politicised. This has happened more often at campaign time, either during a by-election or a general election. Although it is quite difficult to detach politics from development, it can still be done and has been done before.
Hence, we appreciate the concern from Mkaika PF
member of parliament Peter Phiri who says ward development committees should never comprise politicians.
Featuring on Mphangwe FM in Katete last Friday, Phiri said this is time for development and not politics because people did politics in August and what they expect now is to see development.
“Ward Development Committees have been formed and my word is that we don’t want or we don’t expect politicians to be in these committees. It’s not time for politicking but to do what we promised and see to it that we address the problems that the electorate are crying for through these committees, but not za ndale mumagulu (politics in these groups),” says Phiri. “Aya chifukwa tikalola andale ukhala mutubungwe utu ndiye tizaleta msokonezo (if we allow politicians in these committees then confusion will be created).”
Peter is right.
Communities have often times ignored well intended developmental projects because of the politics attached to them. We have seen a sitting government attach politics to health, education, agriculture and many other things. What they forget is that it is their duty to provide social services and fill up all public health facilities with medicines and equipment.
Specifically, Peter is here talking about the composition of Ward Development Committees. Certainly, membership in these committees should be balanced to ensure resources reach the intended communities. For the first time in a long period of time, the Constituency Development Fund has been increased enormously. And this increase will definitely come with challenges. There will be issues of not knowing how to disburse this money, who are the intended targets, and which people should constitute the committees. The end purpose should be for this money to develop individual wards and eventually the entire constituency.
It is therefore critical to scrutinise the people constituting the membership of these committees. Hakainde Hichilema has complained of cliques who have called the financial shots and determined development for each part of this country. They are still alive and could infiltrate our wards and syphon everything. Equally, these committees should not be dominated by members of any political party. Yes, political parties should have representation in these committees, but only those with representation in our National Assembly for accountability purposes.
The danger is that if one political party is allowed to dominate the Ward Development Committees, there will be more time wasted on politics than work. Parties will begin to outwit each other instead of attending to community needs – it will be a display of political muscles. This, certainly should not be the case. We are a democracy that should co-exist; a situation that distinguish between national development and politicking.
As Charles W Pickering reminds, “A healthy democracy requires a decent society; it requires that we are honourable, generous, tolerant and respectful.”
Remember, as Buckminster Fuller guides, “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”
