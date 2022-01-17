Zambia Airways appoints Jiru CEO

[By Fanny Kalonda]

THE Zambia Airways board has appointed Abiy Asrat Jiru, an Ethiopian, as the new chief executive officer with effect from January 14, 2022 for the next five years.

Zambia Airways Limited board chairperson Bonaventure Mutale said this has been necessitated by the expiration of term of office by the former CEO, Bruk Endeshaw Abebe.

In a statement yesterday, Mutale said after the five-year mandate of Jiru, IDC would thereafter appoint a Zambian CEO for another period of five years.

“The Board of the Zambian Airways has appointed an Ethiopian Mr Abiy Asrat Jiru as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from the 14th January 2022 to March 31st 2024. When the five-year mandate for the Ethiopian Airline group to appoint the initial chief executive officer will expire,” he said. “The Board of Zambia Airways (2014) Limited wishes to confirm that the term of office of its chief executive officer Mr Bruk Endeshaw Abebe expired on 31st December, 2021”.

Mutale said Abebe is in office up to January 31 as a transitional measure to assist the smooth handover to the new CEO.

“The board wishes to acknowledge the pivotal role that the outgoing Chief Executive Officer played in ensuring that the airline took to the skies on 1st December, 2021,” said Mutale. “We wish Mr Abebe all the best in his future endeavours.”