CALL ME MORE NAMES…I’ll be relentless – HH

THE nation needs to get back to the rails, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

Swearing in Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphne Liseli Nawa Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission director general Mary Chirwa at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said he had appointed women who were not only qualified but capable.

He revealed that the corrupt clique had started fighting back by employing people to do their ploys.

“Madam Chirwa, you are a product of the Drug Enforcement Commission. You spent many years there before you went to the [Financial Intelligence Centre] FIC. You were bred by that institution, you know the challenges of that institution,” he said. “You know what is right, with the added experience of the Financial Intelligence Centre. You are also grounded in terms of qualification, training. Basic training does help a lot. In your profession, in our profession what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong. There is no middle ground.”

President Hichilema said law enforcement officers were not targeting any tribe but offenders.

“I am following what is going on social media, people are debating. ‘No this is ethnic victimisation, this fight against corruption is getting back at PF’. No, it’s none of that. What is there is that what is wrong is wrong. If the chief executive of the Drug Enforcement Commission sees a gray area that this may be wrong, this may be right and maybe sits in the middle; there is no middle ground,” President Hichilema said. “Taking away resources from the child for us to buy a desk…as you sit you two are partners; being sworn in today as serious partners. It is a duty of Madam Chirwa to make sure that money meant for desks through CDF is not taken by the clique. I return to this terminology, a clique, they have now started fighting back. They are behaving like what happens in our communities. Somebody steals a window ceilling at the market, they run away; they are chased and as they distance away from a point of stealing, they start pointing in front that kawalala, kawalala (thief, thief) in front. That’s what is happening.”

He said the clique had employed the media to speak for them and claim that they were being victimised based on tribe.

“The clique is now employing media…I want to talk to colleagues in the media, to generate stories diverting away from following up money that belongs to the public by shouting kawalala, kawalala,” he said.

President Hichilema urged the media not to fall for the tricks being employed by the clique.

“Even you officers, ministers, permanent secretaries, they are teaching you ways of how to syphon money from the public…Mary, Madam Chirwa, those are your clients. From the old order, in the new order now. I am following, I am listening,” President Hichilema said. “Just a few days ago somebody in Eastern Province, they have heard our message of anti-corruption, they concoct a tender process to award a tender to the clique at huge prices. Minister of Justice [Mulambo Haimbe], we spoke. We are living with contracts signed by lawyers who are supposed to represent citizens and protect citizens, and putting in clauses in there that are penalising – taking away money from citizens.”

He outlined some of the unreasonable contracts that were signed by the previous regime.

“Penalty clauses…government gives a contract to a supplier. The supplier does not put in any money. In there is a clause of down payment, 20 per cent. If a contract is US $100 million, the down payment is $20 million, which means the people of Zambia are financing the supplier, technically, financially. That’s what it means,” he explained. “Where is the risk to the supplier? Isn’t part of giving a contract to assess financial capacity, working capital?”

He noted that in the last seven years it became a tradition that contractors and controlling officers in ministries were colluding.

President Hichilema challenged those calling him names to call him more names, stressing that he would be relentless in pointing out the wrongs.

“Government has no money. It has to attend to teachers, attend to others things including nurses. But government pays $10 million, in that $20 million, then justice puts a clause that provides for penal interest charges. Government pays $10 million but when it is still looking for [another] $10 million to make $20 million down payment – advance payment, government is put on penalty charges,” President Hichilema said. “And there was an Attorney General there. Aikona man, aikona, no! In penalties alone the government is building that hypothetical contract over years, $52 million over time. What is the job of the Attorney General? What is the job of the Ministry of Justice? It’s to protect citizens.”

President Hichilema said people should not expect him to be quiet over such matters.

“You expect me to be afraid as President to say no to that? And you want to start calling me names? Call me more names, I will be relentless. Even if I stand alone; even if you threaten pulling down this government, it’s not me you are pulling down. You are pulling down the people of Zambia. I absolutely have no iota of fear at all,” he said.

President Hichilema urged the Attorney General and the justice ministry to support Chirwa, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Support those institutions. Don’t collude with them as the case is clear now. We have to review those contracts because, Vice-President, that domestic debt you hear is $6-7 billion of domestic debt, most of it is penalties from our own money,” President Hichilema said. “I went to school and was educated by the citizens. You have to work out my grey matter, my brain first the way I was trained not to agree to such conduct. The fact that there is a contract signed, approved by Attorney General, government lawyers and these lawyers you placed in ministries willy-nilly approving contracts, they were also colluding.”

He said those colluding with contractors were making the DEC and ACC officers’ jobs difficult.

“…because when a contract is there, it assumes everything is okay. If you are not trained properly, you say ‘but the contract is here’. But was that contract protecting citizens? No. So, most of that $6 to $7 billion, Vice-President, is arising from penalties from our own money and when we go for such issues you say no, it’s against PF; aikona. Do you steal for PF?” he asked.

He said the fight against corruption knew no PF but corrupt people.

President Hichilema said it is corruption which depleted money for students’ meal allowances.

“And that goes for people in business. I am coming from business and I am talking to colleagues in there. You were conniving to steal from citizens. Are you not surprised that you are not paid today? That’s why they are not being paid because the economy was wrecked from 2016, seven per cent down to minus,” he said. “You don’t have to be educated in finance to understand what was happening. That’s why meal allowances for students were withdrawn because there was no more money in the coffers. It was syphoned. Debt was going up because of corruption and theft. I have said it before two, three months we have now established the bad news for the corrupt. We have established exactly what the pattern was in there. So even us journalists, if we are asked to run stories covering people who have taken money from you, that’s why your pay is low. If they did not steal your money, you would be probably paid better. Connect these two things…”

President Hichilema said free education had been restored because government was getting back the money from thieves.

He urged the nation to stand together on corruption and theft.

“No matter how much work we do on the economic investment side, all that will go down the drain on the consumption side. Secretary to Cabinet, support this lady (Chirwa) and her team. Finance, support this lady and her team. All of us, State House, advisors in State House – support this lady. Security support this lady,’’ President Hichilema said. “There are not many like her left because the last 10 years a lot of people got polluted all over the show.”

He said the clique had invested in social media and other platforms to discredit government and direct public opinion.

“The clique had invested in directing opinion, social media, some pages, print media; even you who got something, let me remind you, you were getting pittance they were getting millions and billions of dollars,” President Hichilema said. “Madam Chirwa, call a meeting of your staff there. There are good people there but there are some who got compromised over the years. Propose the changes you want and we will support you. Changes are not to victimise people. Changes are there to improve operations.”

He remembered that while in opposition he bemoaned the levels of corruption in government.

“I used to say it in the opposition, I have now seen it. The bucket won’t fill, the water will continue leaking and we won’t support the CDF. We won’t support paying retirees which we have done first time. For 20 years, retirees have not been paid,” President Hichilema said. “Check out the Bloomberg report, for the first time in 17 years the kwacha gained against the dollar. First time in 17 years, from 2005! That’s not by chance, it’s these measures we are putting in place.”

He said he had been hearing debates and noise going on as he tried to bring order.

He said a small clique of beneficiaries was driving that kind of noise.

“Me I am a woman, a wife married to 18 million husbands. I cannot accept a situation that allows money taken away from my 18 million husbands only to a small clique of less than 10 families! South Africa is grappling with that issue. We must do that. And we should do it to win, not to try, no,” said President Hichilema.