Wrongdoers must face the law – Sipatunyana

CHIEF Sipatunyana of Kalomo district in Southern Province says there is need for the new dawn government to put up mechanisms that will deter wrongs committed under the PF regime from recurring.

In an interview, Sipatunyana said the government must stick to its plans and enforce the law to the letter.

“Let’s not repeat the wrongs committed under the PF regime. So my advice to this government is that let us put mechanisms to deter wrongs that happened in the PF government from recurring otherwise we will derail ourselves from developing this country,” he said.

And Sipatunyana urged Zambians to support the government in its development agenda.

“Let us all Zambians help the government develop this country otherwise we will remain behind if we derail plans resolved by this government to develop the country. Let us be supportive,” he urged. “And in doing this there must be no sacred cows for wrongdoers. They all must face the law. People like that woman [Faith Musonda] who was caught with huge sums of money should face the law otherwise we will remain backward in terms of development as a country.”

Sipatunyana challenged Zambians to remain resolved in getting united and never look backwards.

“The new dawn government should correct the wrongs that were committed by the previous government and should remain focused going forward. Corruption is a cancer and sabotage.

We are a developing country, we should only adopt positive things and not negative things that will pull down development. Let us look forward as a nation,” he said.

Sipatunyana advised the civil service to give correct advice to police makers in the new dawn government.

“Civil service is the implementer of government policies. So civil servants must know that they are not decision makers even though they give advice to policy makers but let them give correct advice and implement government policies correctly so that the government of the day does not fail in its resolve to provide service to the people,” he said.

Sipatunyana urged the civil service to “work day and night” to implement government policies to the letter.

“Otherwise government as it is new with all it’s good intentions it has may not happen if the civil servants are wanting,” said Sipatunyana.