Asanovic not a solution – Chikumbi

FOOTBALL administrator Godfrey Chikumbi says the recruitment of new Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is not the panacea to football woes in the country.

Former Croatian national team assistant coach Asanovic was unveiled on Tuesday as the new Chipolopolo coach.

Chikumbi however says the high turnover of coaches who have so far left the Chipolopolo coaching role is a sign of a failed FAZ administration.

“Look, this FAZ started with George Lwandamina, Bestone Chambeshi, Aggrey Chiyangi, Wedson Nyirenda, Sven Luis Vandenbrock and Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic; these are properly badged coaches with good reputation. Are you telling me they are all bad?” asked Chikumbi. “Before Sven came here, he was in charge of Cameroon. Micho had just succeeded qualifying Uganda to their first AfCON in so many years; surely those are good CVs. But why did they fail to work here? How can you have an association that accuses players of colluding with a regime to lose games? How can you keep demonising players in that kind of fashion?”