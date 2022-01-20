Cost of living could significantly go up in January, warns JCTR

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has warned of a rise in the cost of living this month.

Releasing the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for December 2021 which stood at K8,359.80, programmes manager Chama Bowa Mundia said the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka has gone up.

Mundia said the upward movement in the basket was attributed to increased prices of some selected items.

“Of note, total food cost increased by a larger margin than non-food items moving from K2,905.24 to K3,118.17, an increase of K212.93. The non-food but essential items section on the other hand moved to K5,241.63 from K5,240.04, an increase of K1.59. One kilogramme of other fruits also moved from K109.75 to K159.94, an increase of K50.19. A 25kg bag of mealie meal (roller) moved from K91.14 to K99.28, translating to K198.57 for two 25kg bags, 40kg of vegetables also increased by K138.71 from K423.79 to K562.59,” she said. “Additionally, increases were noted in the prices of one kilogramme kapenta which went up by K53.79 from K233.87 to K287.66 and five kilogrammes of chicken moved from K285.35 to K306.42, an increase of K21.07. Price decreases were however recorded in some items. One kilogramme pounded groundnuts reduced by K14.35 from K48.65 to K34.30. Two 90kg bags of charcoal also increased by K20.00 from K756.00 to K776.00.”

Mundia said a critical analysis of the December basket showed an overall increase in the prices of essential items was likely due to a number of factors.

She attributed the increase in the price of a 25kg bag of mealie meal (roller) to the commencement of the farming season.

Mundia said the month of December being a festive period historically registered price increases especially in items such as chicken, beef and rice due to increased demand.

“Further, the cost of other fruits increased as mangoes become scarcer. The price of other fruits is therefore expected to further increase in January 2022. The increase in the prices of fuel also appears to have had an impact. It is however expected that January will record more price increases and overall, a higher cost of living,” she said. “While justified especially in view of key variables such as the exchange rate and the price of crude oil per barrel on the international market, its impact on the cost of living is undeniable. JCTR notes that given the increase in fuel prices, Zambians should be ready for the cost of living to significantly go up in January 2022.”

Mundia said the 2019 fuel price increment saw the cost of living increase from K6,600.00 in December 2019 to K7,410.00 in January 2020 in Lusaka.

She said increases were also noted in the other BNNB towns.

Mundia added that Zambia as a developing country had over 50 per cent of its population living in poverty with average incomes pegged at K4,391 according to the 2020 Labour Force Survey.

“More so, average incomes for professionals are pegged at K8,000.00 and above. Evidently, inequality gaps between the haves and have-nots remain and disadvantage the poor and marginalised sections of our society,” she said.

Mundia urged households to embrace consumption of the more nutritious roller meal to keep the cost of living lower.

She said while the price of roller meal had increased, it still remained significantly cheaper than that of breakfast mealie meal.

“JCTR also hopes that with the commencement of the implementation of the 2022 national budget, interventions that impact on the cost of living will be actualised and sustained,’’ Mundia said. “For example, in the 2022 budget, with a view to improve the Farmer Input Support Programme, government plans to implement a new comprehensive agriculture support programme.”

She said a thriving agriculture sector was key in supporting livelihoods and keeping the cost of living affordable for the average Zambian.

“Additionally, towards providing the much-needed income support to households, the centre does recognise the timely release of initial Social Cash Transfer as well as pensioner’s funds. JCTR urges government through the Ministry of Finance to sustain the timely release of funds for key social sector spending budget lines as these are key in cushioning the poor and the marginalised in the context of a high cost of living,” said Mundia. “However, the delayed recruitment of teachers and nurses is a hurdle to the objective of enhancing employment outcomes for the thousands of unemployed trained teachers and nurses. Actualising all these interventions will necessitate the possibility of improving the living standards and conditions of the ordinary citizens, especially the marginalised, the vulnerable and the poor.”