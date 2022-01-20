Do not use paracetamol as a meat tenderiser

It is a well-known fact that paracetamol (also known as acetaminophen or panadol) has been in use for the treatment of mild to moderate pains from headaches, backaches, toothaches, and to reduce fever, among others since 1887.

Of late, there has been news circulating on social media platforms on some people illegally using paracetamol as a meat tenderiser. This practice is not good because it would expose consumers to high doses of more than the recommended adult maximum daily dose of 4 grams (which is 8 tablets of 500mg) and this can lead to paracetamol poisoning.

When the body is exposed to high doses of paracetamol, it tries to convert the paracetamol to a chemical called N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone-imine (NAPBI). The NAPBI is then rapidly converted to less toxic chemicals called cysteine and mercapturic acid conjugate in the liver. Now when the dose to be converted overwhelms the liver, the excess binds or stick to the liver cells which are called hepatocytes, and when this happens it causes necrosis which is the death of liver cells. Furthermore, tablets such as paracetamol contains other ingredients called excipients which are included to ensure the tablet is compressed in its form and stick together until a time patient takes them. And some excipients used may cause side effects such as what we call hypersensitivity especially if consumed in higher doses. Hypersensitivity is an abnormal sensitivity to irritant substances such as chemicals, allergen, drug, dust, pollen etc which cause the body to have an exaggerated immune response.

From the basic chemistry, heat or temperature increases chemical reaction. Therefore, cooking paracetamol changes its chemical component or breaks down through processes such as hydrolysis and produce a chemical called four-amino phenol, which can cause kidney failure and also damage the liver especially that high doses of this substances may be consumed as a number of tablets are crushed and used to make the meat tender.

There are healthy and legitimate means of tenderising meat meant for human consumption rather than using drugs especially paracetamol. The public is therefore encouraged to buy and routinely use known meat tenderiser sold in powder or liquid from chain stores. Without using paracetamol or known meat tenderisers, safe alternatives ways include cooking with a pressure cooker, soaking the meat in a highly concentrated salt-water solution for about 30 minutes before cooking (this is known as brining), marinating the meat with vinegar, citrus, ginger or wine before cooking and slicing the meat into smaller pieces before cooking.

Overall, people should avoid using paracetamol as a way to soften meat and if an overdose is taken, it is recommended that they immediately see any healthcare provider or a pharmacy personnel for quick assistance and urgent interventions.

Article contributed by Billy Chabalenge a pharmacist working for the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority head office in Lusaka.

