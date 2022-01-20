‘GOVT WILL SUPPORT’

MINISTRY of Youth, Sport and Arts permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe says the new dawn government treasures all sports disciplines in the country.

In an interview, after he visited the Under-20 national handball team currently in camp for the Africa Cup tournament, Chileshe assured the team and association of government’s support to ensure that the girls qualified for the World Cup and bring glory to the nation.

The Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) in 2021 postponed indefinitely the 28th Africa Junior Women Team Championship to allow for registration of more teams for the competition, which also serves as qualifier for the World Championships in the two-age cadre.

Africa has four slots for the 2022 and 2024 World Women Junior and Youth Championships respectively.

The team is scheduled to travel to Conakry, Guinea for the Africa Junior Women Team Championship slated between February 17 and 27, 2022.

The Championship will be used as qualifiers for the World Cup to be staged in Serbia in 2023.

Zambia’s women’s team has so far been drawn in Group A and will face Egypt, Angola and Burkinafaso.

“We are happy that our handball team are the southern region champions and they are the ones that are going to represent us at the Conakry, Guinea for the Africa Junior Women Team Championship and I think we have not given them the much-needed publicity,” Chileshe told The Mast Sport. “We are all worried about where we are not doing well and we are forgetting to celebrate where we are doing well. And these are our young people who have shown discipline and this is something that we should encourage. As a ministry we want to support them financially, help them academically and we are looking at a time Zambia can be represented in all the sporting disciplines at the Olympics and bring in medals. They have highlighted some of their challenges and those are small things that as government we can come in with cooperating partners like the private sector.”

And Handball Association president Bwalya Banda expressed confidence that the girls would perform well in Guinea and be among the top four teams to qualify for the world cup.

“The gesture shown by the PS has boosted the morale in the camp of the girls and we expect wonders from them. This tournament is very important for us and we are not only representing Zambia but the region as well,’’ said Banda. ‘’And this is important because the tournament will also be used as qualifiers for Serbia 2023 world cup. We are confident that they will do well because the team has been together for a long time and all we need is just support.”