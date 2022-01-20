Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: The Bulwark of Our Republic

At the core of our Republic lies the ongoing quest for the common good of all the Zambian people, regardless of their ethnicity, tribal origins, religion, and political affiliations. It is, therefore, incumbent upon every citizen of our beloved country to put their shoulders to the wheel and be an active participant in this experiment of making our lives better as a nation. But in order for us to do that, we have to examine some of the elements or factors which are the bulwark of our Republic and how we can strengthen those factors. The list of what we as a people can do to fortify our Republic is endless, but among some of the most important things we have to nurture and pay attention to are; democracy, good governance, a free press, the rule of law, and understanding the art and science of compromise in our politics.

It is a matter of fact that Zambia is one of the most diverse countries in our region and probably in Sub-Saharan Africa as well. And so, with this diversity comes many challenges and opportunities. However, the evidence before us shows that by and large we have done fairly well as a country of 72 tribes with different cultures, different norms, and traditions, but yet unified in the task of perfecting our union. We can state here and now without any fear of contradiction, that Zambia is best known as a peaceful country and a thriving democracy. In fact, our democracy not only transcends the mere elections we have held since 1964. But our democracy has been and still is a true reflection of the right of the majority rule, while at the same time respecting the views of those in the minority. To make a Republic work means that compromise among people of different views is necessary and essential, especially in a democracy and in my assessment, our people have done well in this regard. But certainly, there is room for improvement. Therefore, I would encourage the new administration of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its alliance partners to remember and recognize the need for the virtues of compromise in all of its undertakings. If our government and people can master the art and science of compromise in our politics, then we would quickly learn to value difference of opinions which so often brings about nothing but the truth. Thomas Jefferson, who was one of the founding fathers of America’s democracy and the third President of the United States once said to a fellow American in March of 1819, that “Differences of opinion leads to enquiry, and enquiry to truth; and that, I am sure, this is the ultimate and sincere object for us both. We both value too much the freedom of opinion sanctioned by our constitution not to cherish its exercise even where in opposition to ourselves.” To summarise this quote, we can conclude that any government or people who think their opinions are of foremost importance than the opinions and input of those they lead, run a risk of creating, by default, a government of the elite, by the elite and for the elite. This is a classic example of exactly what became of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power just before they lost elections last year (2021). And again, in the words of Thomas Jefferson “Every government degenerates when trusted to the rulers of the people alone. The people themselves are its only safe depositories.” We should never forget that democracy and good governance is the business of listening to the people.

Another essential element for the bulwark of our Republic is a free press. It is often said that the media or the press is the fourth estate of any democratic society. There is a strong correlation between a free press and public opinion, which give birth to dialogue and compromise in any political dispensation. Any serious government, which derives its legitimacy from the people will do anything to free up the press for purposes of not only engaging with the masses but for transparency and accountability. It is no surprise that the first amendment to the American constitution, which is arguably the oldest constitution, addresses the need for a free press in a democracy. The Zambian constitution is no exception in this regard, because one of the most fundamental freedoms enshrined in our constitution is none other than the freedom of expression, which is predicated by having a free press. Our freedom of expression is solely dependent on us having a vibrant and working free press, which induces public discourse thereby shaping our democracy. A free press and freedom of expression are inseparable because usually people freely discuss, and debate topics and issues presented to them through the press. Just a few months ago, before the elections of August 12, 2021, the nation witnessed the opposite of what our constitution guarantees. The then PF regime being so intolerant to opposing views went about suppressing the press and closed certain media houses which were perceived to project a narrative that was not sympathetic towards the then government of the day. But as fate would have it, the free press triumphantly rose above the hardship to which they were subjected under the PF government; because even in the most difficult of times, the hunger and thirst for truth by the masses has always fought and preserved the existence of a free press in any democratic experiment. This is a lesson the former PF regime failed to grasp when they shut down a television station perceived to support their opponents, or when they ordered the police to crack down on protestors and activists in the streets of Lusaka and other parts of the country. We hope that the UPND administration has learned everything they should from the mistakes of the previous regimes. In fact, our government today will do well to support, protect, and preserve the sacred duty or responsibility of a free press.

Since the change of government in August last year, there is a general feeling that the UPND alliance government is committed to ensure that our Republic thrives and marches on. But in order to do so, the current government will have to do everything within their powers to observe the rule of law regardless of who it’s for or against. We can only have a healthy democracy, if and when our people put their faith in the supreme law of that land rather than put their faith in those who occupy the corridors of power. In fact, let me agree with the argument, which has been advanced of late by state counsel John Sangwa that; this government should not only be preoccupied with fixing the economy above the need for a new constitutional order. For example, at the dawn of the American independence in 1776, the United States was faced with immense challenges including but not limited to economic problems. However, in the midst of all these difficulties, the founding fathers of the United States made it a point to first and foremost establish a constitutional order, that would stand the test of time and then everything else fell into place. The undeniable truth is that, going forward, we as a country need a good constitution, because it is on the basis of that very constitutional framework that government institutions execute their mandate; thereby invoking the rule of law in all things.

In the final analysis, we can argue that the Zambian people have a great opportunity now more than ever before to do the right thing for the country. We need to safeguard and fortify our Republic as one Zambia, and one nation. And in order for us to do so, we have to support everything that democracy stands for, ensure good governance, promote a free press, and observe the rule of law. But also, we have to encourage our government to learn the art and science of compromise in all of its dealings. This is the only sure way to look forward to the future with great hopes and great expectations for our people.

