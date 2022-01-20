Lundazi authorities turn mortuary into mother’s shelter

[By Noel Iyombwa in Lundazi]

CHINTUTA Referral Hospital mortuary in Lundazi district of Eastern Province has been turned into a mother’s shelter.

This was revealed by Lundazi district commissioner Majory Banda when infrastructure minister Charles Milupi visited the district on Tuesday.

Milupi is on a tour of Eastern Province where he is inspecting various infrastructure.

Banda told Milupi that the hospital was opened by the PF government without inspecting it as it was a political move.

“The hospital was empty and the construction of it was not up to standard. The equipment was taken from the old hospital. My appeal to government is that, reverse the decision to open the hospital until it is completed,” she said.

Banda said due to lack of a mother’s shelter, the hospital was now using a mortuary.

Milupi expressed disappointment with the contractor working on the hospital and assured Banda that the government would handle the matter.

And Milupi has given the contractor working on the Lundazi bridge up to February this year to complete construction.

He said engineers should now go back to the work plan and see what they needed to do.

“We are not here for games. If what is making the contractor fail is technical, yes, it is understood. But if it’s just work, that is not an excuse. But I am happy that I came all the way and found the contractor on the site, which is a good thing,” Milupi said.

He assured Lundazi residents that the government was doing what it could to complete the bridge.

Milupi said that the government was short of money hence the contractor was not paid, “so he left the site”.

“We identified it as an emergence because once the sand is washed away then Lundazi and Chama will be cut off from the rest of the country. So, we had to find money to enable the contractor come back on site to finish the works,” explained Milupi. “We are trying to manage the situation of the errors of the previous government because the well-being of Zambians is paramount.”