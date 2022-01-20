Lungu was an unpatriotic president

[By Alfred Chioza]

The man who clearly admitted to having no vision when he was assuming the office of the President of Zambia after the demise of populist president Michael Chilufya Sata.

That said it all, the red flag had been raised, but Zambians still gave him a sympathy vote. First things first: ECL was a president who was so unpatriotic. He courted known criminals, thieves, corrupt clergy, and drug dealers that former Sata wouldn’t touch with the longest pole! He fired many corrupt names whom, upon assuming office, Lungu embraced, to do his bidding and appointed them in positions in cabinet and at State House itself.

By the way, this is the man who told Zambians that he had no vision of his own: he was just going to pursue Sata’s vision. He started hiring those whom president Sata had fired. Was this really in pursuit of Sata’s vision? None of those Sata had fired steered clear of corruption. Name them and you can fault them outrightly – what special talent or skills did Lungu find in them other than looting and orchestrating violence?

Lest we forget, Lungu fraudulently got elected to replace Sata as PF president at the stage managed Kabwe convention by acclamation from the few attendees. Guy Scott’s team was dribbled! This marked the beginning of rigging which PF mastered well until they also had their nest rattled by the UPND. To date, nobody can painstakingly explain to him what really happened. Money failed to win him the election, so did rigging which he believed in so much. Even his well-fed labdogs (cadres) failed him. In this particular election, ECL was like the Biblical Goliath facing a diminutive David. He had already scripted his victory speech! He also had his plans on how to deal with UPND members and especially his nemesis, HH. The police had been well funded and many police cells were readied to receive opposition members. He badly wished HH dead, buried and forgotten – no any other way! Many of his paid-up prophets who pretended to commune with God, had already seen ECL’s election victory. They passed the message to the chosen one – ECL. And this was certainly not for free! He paid them with corruption loot, and so much.

The Biblical saying goes like this: ‘’Mortal man plans and God disposes those plans.’’ This was true of Edgar’s plans. Anyhow, ECL has finally come to his senses after the third term project flopped through the people’s court and can now clearly see that there’s no way out; or because he may not get his benefits by clinging to active politics. Or better still can’t devise any scheme to ensure he remains relevant to today’s politics.

Many Zambians have received this as good news: the most divisive political leader of our time who presided over colossal corruption our country had ever known, is exiting the stage without fanfare. He doesn’t even know what awaits him! ECL categorically stated that he would be the first Zambian president to reject a house built forformer presidents as per constitutional requirement. That’s his wish – the best wish coming from ECL so far, may we honour it! May he have a life after politics. Better still, write a book about his controversial presidency.

