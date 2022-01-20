President Hakainde Hichilema says the corrupt clique has started fighting back by employing people to do their ploys.
Swearing in Teaching Service Commission
chairperson Daphne Liseli Nawa Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission director general Mary Chirwa at State House on Monday, President Hichilema said he had appointed women who were not only qualified but capable.
“Madam Chirwa, you are a product of the Drug Enforcement Commission. You spent many years there before you went to the [Financial Intelligence Centre] FIC. You were bred by that institution. You know the challenges of that institution. You know what is right, with the added experience of the Financial Intelligence Centre. You are also grounded in terms of qualification, training. Basic training does help a lot. In your profession, in our profession, what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong. There is no middle ground,” says President Hichilema. “I am following what is going on social media, people are debating. ‘No this is ethnic victimisation, this fight against corruption is getting back at PF’. No, it’s none of that. What is there is that what is wrong is wrong. If the chief executive of the Drug Enforcement Commission sees a grey area that this may be wrong, this may be right and maybe sits in the middle; there is no middle ground… I return to this terminology, a clique, they have now started fighting back. They are behaving like what happens in our communities. Somebody steals a window ceiling at the market, they run away; they are chased and as they distance away from a point of stealing, they start pointing in front that kawalala, kawalala (thief, thief) in front. That’s what is happening. The clique is now employing media…I want to talk to colleagues in the media, to generate stories diverting away from following up money that belongs to the public by shouting kawalala, kawalala. Even you officers, ministers, permanent secretaries, they are teaching you ways of how to syphon money from the public… Madam Chirwa, those are your clients. From the old order, in the new order now. I am following, I am listening…The clique had invested in directing opinion, social media, some pages, print media; even you who got something, let me remind you, you were getting pittance they were getting millions and billions of dollars.”
G. Edward Griffin tells us that, “To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism.”
While Edmund Burke warns that, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Just when the new dawn government embarked on the anti-corruption crusade, we warned as a newspaper that the corrupt clique would not take it lightly. We said they would reorganise and fight back with a lot of viciousness – they would use the same stolen resources to wage a sustained vicious war against the government.
First of all, all those looters in PF and their allies were not happy that they lost the August 12 election. UPND spoiled their pudding!
No wonder some have remained arrogant and daring up to this day – they can’t believe that the bow of honey they held had slipped away. They continue to mock and annoy Zambians on a daily basis. Characters of all hues and shades can even have the audacity to spew nonsense at the Anti-Corruption Commission officers within the precincts of the institution. Would such a thing happen under Edgar Lungu’s reign? Certainly not. Immediately one opened his mouth, those brutal and highly politicised police officers would have teargassed that mouth.
Corrupt people are always organised against the innocent citizenry. Some of them even quote the law nicely; pleading innocence all the time. It is an art that is mastered by every corrupt individual worldwide. Others have even invested heavily in community work so that they buy public sympathy. We are reminded of the Colombian drug king, one Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria who used the same dirty money to buy public support.
So, yes, the clique will fight on, Mr President. They will not relent because they have to fight for their survival. They will employ every trick there is in the book, including political propaganda against this government. They have in the last five months tried the tribal tag but it seems to be failing them. They ensure they practice every part of their script, including threats on some people’s lives. These are characters who can go to the extent of killing in order to save their skins – this is how dangerous corrupt people can be when the law surrounds them. They’ll use their fortress to great effect!
Robert Zoellick warned that, “Corruption is a cancer that steals from the poor, eats away at governance and moral fibre and destroys trust.”
The beauty in this fight is that Hakainde has the people’s support, so he should not feel discouraged. After all, this is one of the major reasons Zambians voted for him. People wanted to punish all corrupt leaders in PF, including the head. So, if Hakainde gets discouraged, he will betray the 2.8 million Zambians who put him in office. Let him carry on with the fight, aware that the clique will not sit idle. But this clique is not stronger than the law; it will definitely succumb.
We want to see prosecutions and convictions of the corrupt. Otherwise, we are tired of arrests, charges and police bonds and bails being given to corruption suspects. It’s time our investigative wings pushed the button further and opened a new page for us. This hullabaloo about questioning and arrests is no longer news. Please take matters to court and begin to prosecute.
Remember as Jose Marti put it, “A selfish man is a thief. He who receives money in trust to administer for the benefit of its owner, and uses it either for his own interest or against the wishes of its rightful owner, is a thief.”
President Hakainde Hichilema says the corrupt clique has started fighting back by employing people to do their ploys.
Swearing in Teaching Service Commission
chairperson Daphne Liseli Nawa Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission director general Mary Chirwa at State House on Monday, President Hichilema said he had appointed women who were not only qualified but capable.
“Madam Chirwa, you are a product of the Drug Enforcement Commission. You spent many years there before you went to the [Financial Intelligence Centre] FIC. You were bred by that institution. You know the challenges of that institution. You know what is right, with the added experience of the Financial Intelligence Centre. You are also grounded in terms of qualification, training. Basic training does help a lot. In your profession, in our profession, what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong. There is no middle ground,” says President Hichilema. “I am following what is going on social media, people are debating. ‘No this is ethnic victimisation, this fight against corruption is getting back at PF’. No, it’s none of that. What is there is that what is wrong is wrong. If the chief executive of the Drug Enforcement Commission sees a grey area that this may be wrong, this may be right and maybe sits in the middle; there is no middle ground… I return to this terminology, a clique, they have now started fighting back. They are behaving like what happens in our communities. Somebody steals a window ceiling at the market, they run away; they are chased and as they distance away from a point of stealing, they start pointing in front that kawalala, kawalala (thief, thief) in front. That’s what is happening. The clique is now employing media…I want to talk to colleagues in the media, to generate stories diverting away from following up money that belongs to the public by shouting kawalala, kawalala. Even you officers, ministers, permanent secretaries, they are teaching you ways of how to syphon money from the public… Madam Chirwa, those are your clients. From the old order, in the new order now. I am following, I am listening…The clique had invested in directing opinion, social media, some pages, print media; even you who got something, let me remind you, you were getting pittance they were getting millions and billions of dollars.”
G. Edward Griffin tells us that, “To oppose corruption in government is the highest obligation of patriotism.”
While Edmund Burke warns that, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Just when the new dawn government embarked on the anti-corruption crusade, we warned as a newspaper that the corrupt clique would not take it lightly. We said they would reorganise and fight back with a lot of viciousness – they would use the same stolen resources to wage a sustained vicious war against the government.
First of all, all those looters in PF and their allies were not happy that they lost the August 12 election. UPND spoiled their pudding!
No wonder some have remained arrogant and daring up to this day – they can’t believe that the bow of honey they held had slipped away. They continue to mock and annoy Zambians on a daily basis. Characters of all hues and shades can even have the audacity to spew nonsense at the Anti-Corruption Commission officers within the precincts of the institution. Would such a thing happen under Edgar Lungu’s reign? Certainly not. Immediately one opened his mouth, those brutal and highly politicised police officers would have teargassed that mouth.
Corrupt people are always organised against the innocent citizenry. Some of them even quote the law nicely; pleading innocence all the time. It is an art that is mastered by every corrupt individual worldwide. Others have even invested heavily in community work so that they buy public sympathy. We are reminded of the Colombian drug king, one Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria who used the same dirty money to buy public support.
So, yes, the clique will fight on, Mr President. They will not relent because they have to fight for their survival. They will employ every trick there is in the book, including political propaganda against this government. They have in the last five months tried the tribal tag but it seems to be failing them. They ensure they practice every part of their script, including threats on some people’s lives. These are characters who can go to the extent of killing in order to save their skins – this is how dangerous corrupt people can be when the law surrounds them. They’ll use their fortress to great effect!
Robert Zoellick warned that, “Corruption is a cancer that steals from the poor, eats away at governance and moral fibre and destroys trust.”
The beauty in this fight is that Hakainde has the people’s support, so he should not feel discouraged. After all, this is one of the major reasons Zambians voted for him. People wanted to punish all corrupt leaders in PF, including the head. So, if Hakainde gets discouraged, he will betray the 2.8 million Zambians who put him in office. Let him carry on with the fight, aware that the clique will not sit idle. But this clique is not stronger than the law; it will definitely succumb.
We want to see prosecutions and convictions of the corrupt. Otherwise, we are tired of arrests, charges and police bonds and bails being given to corruption suspects. It’s time our investigative wings pushed the button further and opened a new page for us. This hullabaloo about questioning and arrests is no longer news. Please take matters to court and begin to prosecute.
Remember as Jose Marti put it, “A selfish man is a thief. He who receives money in trust to administer for the benefit of its owner, and uses it either for his own interest or against the wishes of its rightful owner, is a thief.”