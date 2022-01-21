1 woman among 8 men race for Kabwata

[By Walusungu Lundu]

FOLLOWING the postponement of the by-election from 20th January to 3rd February this year, the Kabwata seat has attracted nine candidates who successfully filed in their fresh nominations on Wednesday, among which is interestingly a woman.

The first candidate to file in was Fred Mubanga of the Harry Kalaba led DP whose nomination came amid party wrangles, seconded by Chilufya Tayali, the EEP leader who maintained that he seeks to redefine what it meant to be a member of parliament.

Among the promises Mubanga after filing in his nomination was to improve sanitation conditions for the people residing in Mapoloto area.

The ruling UPND and the opposition PF have maintained their candidates and both are optimistic that the Kabwata seat which fell vacant after the death of UPND’s Levy Mkandawire is theirs.

Clement Tembo, who was in the midst of senior party officials such as Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakacinda, Brian Mundubile, among others after filing in his nomination expressed his readiness for the elections.

UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa, whose filing in of the nomination “proves” the allegations by the PF that the ruling party was going to change the candidate wrong, told the media that victory for the UPND is certain owing to the development the UPND government has delivered in the area.

Tripher Ng’andu of the Socialist Party, alias Uncle T, also weighed in with his cup full of sweet promises maintaining that he would emerge victorious in the race.

And apart from his usual “game changing” kind of remarks he repeatedly makes, Tayali said there is urgent need for the law to be revisited with regards to the cancellation of elections in a manner the Kabwata by-election was.

“I am actually happy that I will be going to Parliament. Because certainly this will be one of the top agenda. We need to change the law, really it is not necessary. This is a punishment,” he said. “What did I do for me to be called back here to organise people and pay another K15,000 when I complied and I was doing everything right? Because somebody decided to withdraw, I am being punished for somebody’s actions. Surely this is not good and we need to look at this law.”

The cancellation followed the withdrawal of UPP candidate Francis Libanda from the race.

Others who filed in their fresh nominations are New Heritage Party candidate Kennedy Muyowa, UNIP candidate Engiwe Mzyece who is the only female contender and PAC candidate Sydney Zyambo.