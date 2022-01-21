Akafumba, Levy should resign on moral ground – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says in countries where people hold themselves in high esteem, Josephs Akafumba and Levy Ngoma should have resigned on moral grounds over the leaked audio touching on interference in Democratic Party affairs.

And Kambwili has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to control excesses of his officials and the police.

An audio recording of a conversation between President Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma and home affairs permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba, which also drags the Head of State’s names into the Democratic Party’s wrangles has been circulated.

In the recording, Ngoma is heard suggesting Kalaba should not be given free reign adding that the boss in apparent reference to the Head of State had inquired over the issue. However, Akafumba responds that ECZ’s chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano wants to give a party (DP) to another party and that the Registrar of Societies had indicated that the matter was before court and any other action would be undermining the court process.

Police have since summoned the KBN station manager over the leaked audio.

Commenting on the development, Kambwili, a former information minister, said there was nothing to hide over the recording.

Kambwili said it was very unfortunate that the conversation took place in the first place.

“In developed countries where people are held in very high esteem, the two gentlemen [Akafumba and Ngoma] should have resigned on moral grounds but typically it is in Africa again! Look at what is happening to Boris Johnson over the Covid and the party,” he said.

Kambwili wondered what other issues the UPND were interfering with if they could interfere with democracy and issues of independent political parties.

He said when President Hichilema assumed office, he made very good statements and everyone said freedom had returned to the country.

“But what we are seeing is something in the opposite. And for me I have always spoken against these things that if you go through something and you perpetuate the same thing against others then you are not a leader,” Kambwili said. “Secondly, in politics you need to have a thick skin because when you are in public office, you expect to be criticized. Called names, abused but it appears this government is very sensitive to criticism and that is very dangerous for the country. Surely, why should KBN be summoned? For me what we need to know is ba Akafumba, was he interfering or not? My brother Levy Ngoma, was he interfering or not? Just to confirm the voices and whether really that conversation took place.”

Kambwili said the UPND had promised to legislate the access to information bill but under the circumstances he did not think they would even look at it.

“You see insoni ebuntu; you say something today and you do completely the opposite tomorrow! My dear brother wants to show the whole world that he is a saint but icibemba citila Lesa nimalyotola alinganyafye…elo ifyakula ubushiku nafyo fitulukila kumalushi (God equalises things and things eaten at night are determined through vomits),” Kambwili said.

He said what was happening now was vindicating him over what he said about the UPND during the campaign.

Kambwili said Zambia needs genuine leaders who would stop political intimidation and interference and making decisions in their own interests.

“Where you go into office and when people say we are suffering, please don’t do this, you say ‘I don’t care, I am not looking at re-election, I just want to control the economy’. Controlling the economy, yes, is important but you must balance with the needs of the people,” he said.

Kambwili said leadership was all about lifting the people’s living standards.