As an opposition, we are ready to work with government – Mtayachalo

[By Noel Iyombwa in Chama]

CHAMA North member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says development can only be delivered when opposition members of parliament work with the government of the day.

Speaking in Chama when infrastructure minister Charles Milupi toured the district, Mutayachalo said development should be key and politics secondary because people vote for members of parliament to represent them effectively.

“We had ministers before in the ministry of infrastructure but no one has ever come during the rainy season to appreciate the challenges faced by the people. It’s a blessing that you minister have come this time around. All the roads that link Chama to other parts are key roads but they are in a deplorable state,’’ said Mtayachalo. “Once [you’ve] worked on the Chama-Matumbo Road, they will easy and shorten the route to Tanzania and connect the entire Eastern province. As an opposition we are ready to work with government. Of course, if something goes wrong, we should criticise, but if government does something good, we should appreciate; politics should be secondary for law makers. For me I don’t care what people will say; I will work with the government of the day because development is number one priority, people vote for us to work effectively.’’

Meanwhile, Road Development Agency board chairperson Yogesh Kunatawala said preventative maintenance was key in ensuring that infrastructure stood the test of time.

Kunatawala added that preventative maintenance was the cornerstone of any infrastructure and machine as it was cheaper than solving a crisis.

“We need to change the perception as RDA; we need to change and articulate proper methods and engineering skills so that we do something important for engineering, which is preventative maintenance,” said Kunatawala. “It is a cornerstone for every infrastructure and machines as it is cheaper than solving the crisis itself.”