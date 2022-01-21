Autoguard pledges continued support to Lusaka Tigers

AUTOGUARD Engineering Company has donated a set of a jersey and footballs worth K20,000 to Lusaka Province division two side Lusaka Tigers FC.

The company entered into a three-year partnership deal with the club in 2020 and has continued with its corporate social responsibility.

Club chairman John Mwenya said the gesture had motivated the team that was fighting to win promotion this year.

“This gesture, this will motivate the team and this coming weekend we will be in a new set of jersey and pick up the needed three points. Other sponsors should not abandon us, they are doing a very great job for the community of Matero,’’ said Mwenya. ‘’This is a great team from Matero and loved by our community. So, this season we will work hard to win promotion so that we have more sponsors because they love teams in division one, national league or in the premier league. And you can see with Kafue Celtic how they are doing; sponsors have come on board because they are in premier.”

Autoguard chief executive officer Vincent Lubinda pledged to continue supporting the team.

‘’Under our social corporate responsibility, we will continue to plough back to the community. We are pleased to associate ourselves with the community team,’’ said Lubinda. “We hope that this time around they will manage to win promotion to the next round but we are still with them even in these difficult times.”