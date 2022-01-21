Education as the only equaliser

DR Kelvin Mambwe, the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union secretary general, says President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to education is amazing.
“I think since independence, apart from KK, I have never seen a president as passionate as HH is towards education. His desire to see every child receive not only any kind of education but quality and free education deserves support from all us. Education is the only sure way of emancipating our citizens from poverty. It is the only equaliser. You cannot talk of education without an educated citizenry. In fact, all developed countries boast of huge investments in education,” says Dr Mambwe. “A government that invests in the education of all its citizens, particularly the poor, gives hope to the nation. Indeed, hope lies in an educated citizenry. The benefits of this investment may take long but it will surely transform our nation. I am excited to see the plans to recruit 30,000 teachers which is not only meant to reduce the pupil-teacher ratio but also address serious unemployment amongst our young brothers and sisters. Each time I sit and listen to our President, I see hope for this country. It is equally gratifying to see spouses separated by transfers being reunited with their families. It is also good to hear [salaries of] civil servants who have upgraded their qualifications being raised. This act helps to emphasise the importance of education. I also see hope for the retirees who have stayed long without ever receiving their dues.”
Jose Marti argued that, “To educate is to give man the keys to the world, which are independence and love, and to give him strength to journey on his own, light of step, a spontaneous and free being… The only way to be totally free is through education.”
Since the advent of multiparty democracy in Zambia, education just like most social sectors has been neglected. Successive governments paid lip service to educating our citizens. Education just like the health sector became a luxury to be accessed by the rich-few. Those who have been governing our country did not consider how expensive it is to lead an illiterate nation. They equally did not seem to care enough how complicated it becomes to disseminate government policies and programmes to a nation that is less or not educated at all. They simply did not care about issues of justice, equity and peace. In fact, it seems they consciously wanted our people to remain illiterate so that they can be easily swayed in subjugation! They cared little that education is a basic and fundamental human right that everyone must claim. But every citizen has the real right to receive general education and professional training at no cost, if we’re to advance socially, culturally, economically and scientifically in this complex and globalised world.
According to Global Campaign for Education, “We know that education is indispensable to the achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals and is at the heart of the Sustainable Development Agenda. The Global Campaign for Education believes that education is the most sustainable long-term driver of social, economic and environmental justice; and that education is key to foster sustainable, gender-equal, peaceful, democratic and resilient societies. Without quality education for all, the future looks bleak. Citizens will lack skills to interrogate and actively participate as assertive holders of their basic human rights. Without quality and inclusive education, children with disabilities remain on the outskirts of society, attending special needs schools and taught in separate classes.
Inclusive education encourages children with and without disabilities to participate and learn together, fostering better learning opportunities for all. Transformative education must address broader issues and embrace collective social endeavours beyond the skills acquired in classrooms.”
The UPND and Hakainde have always used education as a trump card for their election to government. They spoke with passion and we hope they will deliver on their pronouncements with the same passion and not pay lip service. They have the unique opportunity to deliver on education, which is indeed an equaliser. Education liberates and lifts people from squalor, poverty, backwardness, disease.
