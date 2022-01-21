GOVT, FAZ LAUNCH STADIA UPGRADE

FAZ vice-president Justin Mumba says rehabilitation of stadia around the country will mark a turnaround in the development of sports.

And sports minister Elvis Nkandu has urged FAZ to keep tabs on the contractors engaged for projects to ensure timely completion of works.

The duo was speaking in Solwezi during the launch of the rehabilitation of stadia funded by the world soccer governing body, FIFA.

Independence stadium in Solwezi, Kasama stadium in Northern Province, Kaole stadium in Mansa, and David Kaunda stadium in Chipata will be

rehabilitated simultaneously.

Maramba stadium in Livingstone will be done once

administrative issues surrounding a government contractor who had been engaged to carry out initial works were resolved.

Mumba, who spoke on behalf of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga who is away in Cameroon on AfCON duties, said complete rehabilitation of the

facilities would boost the FIFA grassroots programme that was launched in 2021.

“…the target is to have at least one refurbished stadia in each of the 10 provinces. We also believe that this is going to boost our FIFA grassroots programme that we launched in 2021. We also wish to express gratitude to the government for having facilitated for the lease agreements for the stadia involved,’’ said Mumba. ‘’This indeed demonstrates

government commitment to the development of sports in the country. We have no doubt that this will mark a turnaround in the development of

sports in the country.”

The project will cover different scope of work ranging from refurbishment of the terraces, playing surface, change rooms, public toilets, ticketing, security to water and external electrical

reticulation and security boundary wall.

And Nkandu, who thanked FAZ for securing funding from FIFA towards the project, urged the contractor to repay the faith placed in him by producing quality, timely works.

“Government did not hesitate to be part of this stadia rehabilitation programme because we attach great importance to sports. The rehabilitation of this stadium will benefit the province and the

nation at large. We know that locals will benefit from employment opportunities from this project,’’ he said. ‘’It will also trigger the hunger for sports in the region who desire to play for some of the big clubs that play in the top Zambian leagues. North Western Province now regularly has representation in the Super and National Division One leagues. I

have no doubt that rehabilitation of this stadium will add to the already unfolding success story of sports in the province.”

Nkandu urged the contractor to perform according to FAZ expectation.

“To the contractor, we would like to urge you to

repay the faith placed in your company by doing a good job. Being a local contractor, everything that you do may be a verdict on the commitment to diligence by local contractors… we urge FAZ to keep tabs on the contractor to ensure that they observe the strict deadline for the project,’’ said Nkandu. ‘’We are grateful to FIFA for having responded to FAZ’s request to help fund the rehabilitation of stadia. We look forward to

being back in a few months for the handover of the refurbished infrastructure.”