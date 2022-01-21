Lusaka Dynamos/Red Arrows boosting village soccer, not tuma politicians

[By Austin Mbozi]

Like Okonkwo of Umuofia in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (1958), Lusaka Dynamos and Red Arrows have become well-known throughout the nine villages of Namayani.

Their fame, which spread like wildfire in the dry harmattan, rested on solid ‘personal’ achievement. In the football contest on New Year Festival 2022, which the villages’ oldest man said was the greatest in living memory, these town-based teams wrestled against the villages’ best teams in the ‘Town Versus Village Champions League’.

The village teams, praised as in our Lenje language as bachende bantaansi, beene chishi (the earliest bulls to conquer and inhabit pre-colonial Lusaka region), have not been locally beaten for many years. They were nick-named Amalinze, the cat, whose backs would never touch the ground. The muscles of footballers of both sides stretched and cracked. The village girls, after playing their netball, sang for their men. Eventually, Lusaka teams ‘overthrew’ the village teams (See YOUTUBE video. Type Austin Mbozi takes soccer to the village).

Still, the villagers of my chief Mungule home-village will for many years remember their excitement. On Friday 31 December 2021, they saw for the first time that huge, ‘new’ red bus written ‘LUSAKA DYNAMOS FOOTBALL CLUB’ that you see on SuperSport DSTV games arriving at their market. Four FAZ approved coaches, with former Super League players, majestically disembarked (who is laughing that I am using George Mpombo’s bombastic words)? Disembark is the correct word for kuseluka, not that ‘Zam-nglish’ where you tell conductors to ‘drop’ you at Kalingalinga market): Bronson Chama (Red Arrows), Webby Mulenga (Red Arrows), Charles Singwa (Red Arrows) and Bernard Simakwezi (Lusaka Dynamos). Then 48 hair-styled under 16 and under 21 players disembarked, sports bags hanging on their shoulders, heading into the soccer pitches in my farm.

That was not all. A white vehicle followed the bus, carrying Lusaka Dynamos’ manager Mbuti Zenga himself (who reports to club’s owner Hanif Adams) and Lusaka Dynamos’ DSTV-watched head coach Manchi Janza and assistant Josephat Nkhoma. They all came to identify and train local talent to boost the national team.

I share my soccer development frustrations with you so that you also share yours. Our PACRA-registered Namayani Sports Academy runs an under 16/under 21 football and netball leagues. So, the four best teams from each category qualified to the ‘Village Versus Town Champions League’.

Let us share the following observations/suggestions.

First, town soccer standards are higher. Lusaka Dynamos’ under 21 won the tournament. And both Lusaka-based under 16 clubs won their respective groups against village sides. Of course, the village side, Black Eagles, did beat Red Arrows in the semi-final. But this is because we allowed them to use older than 21-year-old players.

Second, the standards of chief Mungule can easily catch up with town standards. The villagers fought as no push overs, scored goals and forced three games into penalty shootouts, with Black Eagle beating Red Arrows. With renewed self-confidence they are now vowing to cycle to Lusaka to go and ‘finish off those town boys’ in their own home grounds. Of course, I warned them not to cheat themselves that they can win against Super League Lusaka Dynamo/Red Arrows teams featuring Monga Ndala, Lassa Kiarra, Emmanuel Chabula, Benedict Chepeshi or James Chamanga.

Third, you will find a funding problem in your soccer developing efforts. Government no longer funds your olden days’ inter-school rivalries that produced what legendary commentator Dennis Liwewe would scream that ‘here comes the school-boy international’!

My article ‘Appointing State House’s Hamasaka on village soccer’ (The Mast 14 December) sought funding. Instead, phone callers begged us to fund their clubs. We got some financial support only Mr Clayson Hamasaka (our partner before becoming State House media director), Mr Paul Mundia and my UNZA intake mate Stephen Kawimbe. I had to personally finance the remaining 60 per cent of the budget. This is not sustainable. What if I die, become broke or insane?

Join me in becoming sports capitalists who force the opportunistic politicians, business houses and NGOs to finance grassroots soccer. Ban all your players from playing in games directly organised by these. Right now, when there are no elections invite UPND’s, PF’s or Socialist Party’ s 2026 aspiring candidates to sign agreement with you where they pay some K500 each time they come to speak/publicise for 20 minutes to your players and supporters at your games. If they don’t come now and come in 2026 to stupidly use your league to campaign, tell your players to decampaign into losing elections. If they fund football during campaigns, report them to ECZ to nullify their seat as it did to Ng’andu Magande as Chilanga MP. Same for non-politicians. For example, SEED-CO can advertise their seed through us as a farming community, or Laura Miti’s Alliance for Community Action can raise awareness through us. Like TV adverts we will not take sides with their messages. Otherwise, they mess, as Katuba MP Jonas Shakafuswa drove around with beef and footballs, abruptly play soccer at gatherings, then make a public braii. Once, I threatened to report him to ACC for writing ‘Shakafuswa’ on balls bought using Cosntituency Development Fund. In 2016 I organised an HH Cup to raise awareness against the PF-thief thugs’ imprisonment of then opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (imitating Mandela Cup while he was in prison). MP Patricia Mwashingwele used this to popularise herself, bringing in her bootlickers who highjacked the soccer show. Even current MP Mwabashika Nkulukusa only showed interest in funding football during the last elections, just as do chancers like Chooma Mwachikoka (UPND/PF/UPND/PF/ UPND), Zacks Mwachilele etc. All these have now abandoned the soccer kids.

Fourth, Africans must get organised/ respect time. The Lusaka Dynamos’ manager made several to and fro changes to the already signed programme. Both town and village clubs come four hours late on both days. Stop saying let us meet muma 11 hours. Say 11:45 hours sharp!

The author runs Namayani Sports Academy.