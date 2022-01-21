Mwape names Copper Queens squad to face Namibia

COPPER Queens coach Bruce Mwape has announced his 31-member provisional squad for next month’s 2022 Morocco Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Namibia.

Mwape has retained faith in most players that have been playing a crucial role in the Copper Queens’ qualifying race, with the addition of Under-20 players and Turkey-based midfielder Misozi Zulu who makes her return to the national team.

The senior female national football team, the Copper Queens, is expected to enter into camp next week in readiness for the Namibia encounter.

The Copper Queens qualified to the next round of the 2022 Morocco AWCON qualifiers after beating Malawi 3-2 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate to set up a meeting with Namibia in the final round

Zambia will host Namibia in the first leg match on February 14 before travelling to Windhoek for the return leg four days later.

The winner over two legs will qualify to the tournament that will run from July 20 to 23 and doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers

Hazel Nali (Unattached), Ng’ambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), and Aisha Mbwana (Green Buffaloes).

Defenders

Fridah Nalwamba (Nursing Stars FC), Margaret Belemu, (Red Arrows), Judith Soko (YASA Queens), Patricia Lampi, Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba (all from Green Buffaloes), Margaret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos), and Esther Siamfuko from Queens Academy.

Midfielders

Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Elizabeth Mupeso, Thandiwe Nkhata, Naomi Phiri (all from Lusaka Dynamos), Esther Banda (BUSA), Mary Wilombe, Milika Limwanya (both from Red Arrows), Marjory Mulenga (Zesco Ndola Girls), and Evarine Susan Katongo from Luyando Girls Foundation.

Strikers

Lungowe Namasiku (ZISD), Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (both Red Arrows), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Theresa Chewe, and Maylan Mulenga (both from Green Buffaloes).