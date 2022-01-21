Sialubalo donates diesel to Sinazongwe council

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo has donated diesel worth K15,000 to help the local authority in the area carry out repair works on the damaged Bottom Road.

Sialubalo said as member of parliament he felt duty bound to join hands with the local authority and the office of the district commissioner to help put up temporary measures to enable people of Chiyabi and Malima wards that were cut off from the rest of the district be able to make movements.

“As we wait for government to work on the Bottom Road, our people from Chiyabi and Malima must be able to move to other parts of the district. They cried to us their local leaders that they have been cut off due to heavy rains which damaged Bottom Road, and there are schools and clinics there and people must access the market for them to do business,” Sialubalo told The Mast. “So, I decided to donate K15,000 for fuel to enable the council equipment carry out some repair works to stabilise the road while the office of the DC comes in to coordinate these arrangements.”

And district commissioner Nchimunya Siakole urged the people not to always wait upon the government for help.

Siakole said people could, for example, unblock drainages on affected parts of the road.

“Let’s do what we can do to prevent damages of the road. Government knows that your cry is to have the Bottom Road worked on to open up your place for real investment and also have access to the market to buy mealie meal,” said Siakole. “We are happy that our MP gave us money to buy fuel and the council provided its equipment. Our job as government is to ensure that things are moving.”

Council chairman Cliff Siachibweka said the local authority was overwhelmed with the poor state of damaged roads in the district as a result of heavy rains.

“As a council we are overwhelmed with work due to heavy rains which have damaged nearly all roads in the district. And we don’t know what we will do, hence initiatives like this one really help a lot. We had a problem, our front-end loader was in court, so works had stalled. Otherwise, we are aware of the problems facing the people. As a council we are planning to buy more road equipment,” said Siachibweka.

A resident, March Simposo, thanked Sialubalo for helping adding that without such initiatives people from Chiyabi would have remained cut off from the rest of the district.

Molosi Muntanga, a senior citizen, appealed to the government to bring back the disbanded rural roads unity.

“The Road Development Agency (RDA) was supposed to be the one financing these repair works on Bottom Road and not the MP. Can RDA work on Bottom Road, please,” pleaded Muntanga.

Chiyabi ward development committee chairperson Shego Siabeenzu appealed to the new dawn government to quickly address challenges people were facing in the area.

And Chiyabi Primary School head teacher Effen Siafunda complained that supervision of work at the learning institution was difficult because due to the poor road network, teachers took four days whenever they went to collect salaries.

Siafunda said this affected the delivery of quality education.

“To promote quality education and health services, we appeal for proper road network so that when government workers go to town, they can easily come back the same day. Teachers shun to work from Chiyabi area, making staffing in schools around here very poor,” said Siafunda. “When someone goes to town it is difficult for them to come back the same day. So, they go out for four days and in the process, pupils are losing out because they are not learning. We record absenteeism within ourselves as teachers affecting quality education. As for pupils, due to poor road network and many streams to cross without bridges, we decided as a school to accommodate those who cover long distances. They do weekly boarding and stay in classes. As of last year, we had 34 weekly boarders.”