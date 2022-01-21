Situation of Rwandans in Zambia unbearable – UNHCR

[By Peter Sukwa]

THE UNITED Nations High Commission for Refugees has written to the Department of Immigration over alleged harassment and solicited bribes from well recognized Rwandans in Zambia.

According to the letter dated January 19, 2021 by UNHCR country representative Pierrine Aylara to the Zambia Department of Immigration director general Denny Lungu, the Comission recently received information that the situation of Rwandans was becoming unbearable.

The letter which was copied to Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, his permanent secretary Dickson Matembo, commissioner of refugees Charles Malwita, United Nations Zambia resident coordinator Dr Coumba Mar Godio and director regional Bureau Southern Africa, Valetin Tapsoba indicated that the UNHCR has received reports of continued persecution of the recognised Rwandans in the country.

Aylara indicated that Rwandans were allegedly being subjected to constant harassment through immigration raids and solicited bribes.

“I am writing to you regarding reported persecution of recognised Rwandan refugees living in Zambia by immigration officials. Information recently received by my office indicates that the situation of the Rwandans has become unbearable as they are allegedly being subjected to constant harassment through immigration raids and solicitation of bribes,” Aylara said.

He disclosed that Rwandans further, complained of looting of their shops as well as killings by unknown gunmen as reported in various media houses in the country.

Aylara said by enacting a national refugee Act, Zambia demonstrated its readiness to assist and protect individuals who flee unrest and insecurity in their countries of origin.

“Article 3 of the 1951 convention relating to the Status of Refugees dealing with non-discrimination places an obligation on a State party to the convention to apply the provision of the convention without discrimination as to race, religion, or country of origin,” he noted. “Moreover, according to Section 29 of the refugees Act of 2017, refugees shall not be discriminated based on birth, race, sex, religion, origin, nationality, color, age, disability, conscience, belief, culture, language, tribe, health, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic, social, or economic status.” Aylara explained that in view of the foregoing, UNHCR was ready to engage with the government to provide additional details on the unfolding situation of Rwandans regarding the allegations against immigration officers.

He requested the Zambian government to investigate all the complaints on reported allegations to UNHCR and state the course of action being undertaken to address confirmed mistreatments.

The UNHCR further appealed to the Zambian government to ensure all the immigration officers were made aware of the provisions of the refugee Act and Zambia’s obligations under international law.

“Further, we would like to appeal to the government of Zambia to ensure that all immigration officials are made aware of the provisions of the refugees Act as well as Zambia’s obligations under international law, including its commitment to afford refugees and asylum seekers the necessary physical and moral protections irrespective of their origin or nationality and respect fundamental principles of refugee and human rights law,” said Aylara.