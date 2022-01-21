Submerging of Lusangazi bridge has affected business in the district – DC

LUSANGAZI district commissioner Mike Tembo says the submerging of the Lusangazi Bridge on the Petauke-Ukwimi has affected business in the district.

And Tembo says security is being compromised in Lusangazi after the police station was blown off.

In an interview, Tembo said the submerging of the bridge was forcing people to use the Ukwimi-Sinda road which was longer and in a bad state.

“We need to put up a bridge on Lusangazi river, even a bailey bridge can help because the current one submerged and the road is not passable. The people are forced to use the Sinda road but it is also in bad state. People are forced to pay double to get to Petauke when they use the Sinda road than they were paying on the Ukwimi-Sinda road,” he said.

Tembo said the state of the bridge had also affected the transportation of inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme.

“Most of the transporters are hesitant to come to Lusangazi because of the situation of the bridge and this has added more pressure on our farmers, they need inputs urgently. On Monday, one truck driver refused to bring the inputs to Lusangazi and only dropped the inputs in Petauke District which is about 70 kilometres. So, we have to make other arrangements to bring these inputs to our district which is becoming expensive now for us as a farming community,” he said.

Tembo also said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit had provided tents to over 15 families whose houses were blown off recently.

“We are still monitoring the situation to ensure that people are taken care of. So, we thank the DMMU for moving fast to render the assistance. We had another disaster where a family lost all its households in an inferno. I hear the house was set ablaze by a minor while the entire family was cultivating in the field, so we rushed there to check the situation,” he said.

And Tembo said the roof for the police post was blown off.

“This asbestos roof for the police post was blown off, so our officers are no longer detaining people which means that we may compromise on the issue of security,” said Tembo.