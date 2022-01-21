THIEVES CANNOT PLAY VICTIM…let’s place justice before politics – Lungu

CHALIMBANA University lecturer Lackson Lungu says playing victim before the law is a sign of injustice.

He says Zambians should stop politicising crime.

“Let’s place justice before politics. Politics should not be used as immunity against facing justice. Let us be more concerned about justice for all rather than politics for a few,” Lungu urges.

Lungu, a civic education lecturer, says the support and sympathy shown to politicians when they are being arrested for embezzling public funds is not fair.

“To be honest, the support and sympathy we show to politicians when they get arrested is not fair even to the same politicians. We’re not being fair by supporting people accused of embezzling public funds. They are not the real victims. The real victims in such cases are the children sitting on the floor because the money which could have bought desks was embezzled,” he said in a statement. “The real victims are the patients in hospitals who cannot access quality health care because the money meant for medicines was stolen or used to procure expired drugs. The real victims are the youths who have stayed without jobs even after graduating from colleges and universities because the money which could have been used to create employment was misappropriated.”

Lungu said people should be concerned more with the real victims of corruption.

“If we support people who get arrested for corruption, what are we saying to these victims? Are we just playing the usual politics or we choose to ignore them because they are not public figures? Think about people who are not accessing clean water because politicians stole the money which could have been used to provide water to these people,” he said. “Politicians like playing victim even when they know that our laws state clearly that when a person is arrested, he or she is innocent until proven guilty. I mean if one is accused of wrongdoing, is it not good that they are taken to court in the interest of their own justice? Surely appearing before court is not a sign of injustice but a clear sign of justice.”

Lungu also urged Zambians to stop politicising crime and criminalising politics.

“We must reach a stage where we stop politicising crime and criminalising politics. We have to long for justice for both the suspects and the victims. Surely a person who steals from you cannot play victim when you’re seeking justice. Politics has its own place in every society, but it should not take the place of justice. That’s unfair. After all politics is for a few people while justice is for all,” said Lungu. “Let’s place justice before politics. Politics should not be used as immunity against facing justice. Let us be more concerned about justice for all rather than politics for a few. I write this knowing very well that tomorrow, I might be a politician who will be charged with a responsibility to oversee public resources. When I’m called upon to answer allegations, I should not play victim as that is the course of justice. Let us mind what we support before we share in the sin of others.”