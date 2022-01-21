We’re on verge of a renewable energy revolution – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is on the verge of a renewable energy revolution that will be powered by the country’s available land.

Opening Zambia’s National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates yesterday, President Hichilema pledged proper utilisation of the country’s natural resources.

The Expo’s theme is, “Connecting minds, creating the future.”

And over 50 companies from Zambia are exhibiting at the Expo.

“Our natural endowments not only make Zambia pleasing to the eye, but relevant for the generation of green energy. We are on the verge of a renewable energy revolution that will be powered by our vast availability of land, sun, wind, rivers and waterfalls,” he told delegates. “We are passionate about sustainability, and we are fortunate to be richly endowed with resources that are contributing to the development of electric vehicles. In addition to battery metals, our mineral base is diverse and presents an opportunity for mining and mineral processing of copper, cobalt, manganese, gold, iron, among other metals.”

On market for the country’s commodities, President Hichilema cited the many countries surrounding Zambia.

He also cited peace as one of the things that could attract investment in the country.

“Zambia is placed at the heart of southern Africa, at a central and strategic location, bordering eight countries, which presents an enormous market opportunity. With new investment in infrastructure such as roads, rail, borders and power interconnectors, the burden of being landlocked will be transformed into the blessing of being land linked,” President Hichilema said. “One cannot speak about Zambia without mentioning its peace and stability. This is our nature, and this is a legacy that we will continue into the future. This would not be possible without our country’s most valuable resource, its people. Zambians are warm, welcoming, and pleasant beyond measure. We aspire to be drivers of a future that is prosperous, backed by sheer will, vision and collaboration with the international community.”

President Hichilema invited exhibitors to visit the Zambian pavilion at the expo.

He encouraged foreign companies to seek partnerships with Zambian companies as he assured policy consistency.

“I am delighted to be joined by over 50 companies from Zambia, exhibiting at this expo. We welcome you to engage with them and seek partnerships that will deliver mutually beneficial value,” he urged. “We are ready to help you invest in Zambia and support you through incentives that will increase your rate of return and de-risk your investments. We are implementing private sector development reforms that will create a conducive business environment; promote and protect investments; provide incentives; reduce rigidities and red tape; ensure policy consistency.”

And President Hichilema said the expo presented an opportunity for all nations to showcase their potential.

“The sub-themes of the expo of opportunity, mobility, and sustainability are captured in our newly elected government’s drive to develop technology, innovative investments and foster a green economy. I am confident that the expo will unlock the incredible potential that is innate in all people and all nations, that will shape the future and deliver tangible solutions for a better world,” said President Hichilema. “As countries from around the world, we have the opportunity to showcase our unique offerings, courtesy of our benevolent hosts. As we interact and exchange ideas with one another, let us be driven by the theme of the expo and by our desire for a better and more sustainable world.”