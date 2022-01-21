When will ministers be in news for right reasons, asks Kateka

WHEN will our ministers be in the news for the right reasons, asks New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka.

In statement yesterday, Kateka noted that in Zambia when a minister is in the news it is usually for the wrong reasons.

Without mentioning any particular leader, Kateka wondered when ministers, current and former, would be in the news because they had done what they are supposed to do.

“Why must our ministers nearly always be associated with corruption, nepotism or some other (social) scandal? We are tired. Could our leaders please bear in mind the fact that they have a duty to the Zambian people to serve them to the best of their ability,” Kateka said.

She highlighted the role of a minister stating that among other things they are supposed to direct government policy and making decisions about

national issues.

“A minister’s role includes but is not limited to the following; spending a lot of time discussing current national problems and how these can be solved and presenting proposed laws from their government departments. The above should leave very little time for what our leaders are now becoming well known for,” she said. “Why should leaders only leave a trail of looting…which only comes to the attention of the public after these leaders leave office – rather than leaving a trail of achievements?”

Kateka wondered why the appointing authorities would appoint members of the same family to top

positions in a country where there are many people that need jobs.

She said even if those family members are qualified, wisdom dictates that one thinks about perception.

“What will the man on the street think about such appointments? And what is this appointing of your relatives to procurement departments,” Kateka asked in apparent reference to green economy minister Collin Nzovu’s wife Shezzipe Banda Nzovu who has been employed by Zesco to head the procurement department.

She said “all this is very upsetting. When given an opportunity to lead this nation, please think about the Zambian people first!”

But in a Facebook posting in defence of his wife, Nzovu said: “The media needs to be responsible and not incite hatred against public servants. The Managing Director and all new directors at Zesco are previously Zesco employees who are highly qualified but were victimised because of alleged belonging to the opposition. Shesippie Banda Nzovu is a Zambian, highly qualified for the job and with the necessary requisite experience to run the department suffered the same fate. Shesippie Banda Nzovu is not a new person at Zesco or in this department she has just been reinstated. The cream is back to Zesco and watch the space, Zesco will start performing again. This lady despite her high credentials suffered because of her acquired name, should she continue suffering because of the same name? isn’t she a qualified Zambian with the necessary experience?”