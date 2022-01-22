ARROWS HOST NKANA

FRESH from humiliating Kansashi Dynamos by five goals to nill away in Solwezi, leaders Red Arrows today host Nkana at Nkoloma stadium.

Arrows are top of the log table with 36 points, five clear of second placed Green Buffaloes who have 19 points.

Arrows take on forth placed Nkana and will be looking for a first win against the Kalampa in six years as they last beat them in 2016.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said all the players look sharp ahead of the game

“We started preparing for this game just after our last game. The trainings have been well, the players look sharp. There is competition in the team and it has been so difficult for us to come up with the final 18-man squad,’’ said Mbewe.

Team captain Benedict Chepeshi said they were expecting a tough game against Nkana.

“We are anticipating a tough game against Nkana which is the best team; and our form this season we have been at out best and we are enjoying. And as players we will do our best, knowing Nkana’s fan base is also huge,” said Chepeshi.

In other fixtures, poor performance for Green Buffaloes has continued and they now count six games without a win, a situation that puts them under pressure of dropping out of the top four.

However, they will be facing Zanaco away who have not been consistent in the last six games as they only managed to pick two wins and four draws, a situation that see them on position 10 with 26 points – 10 behind log leaders Buffaloes.

The army sponsored side would want nothing else but to pick up maximum points to maintain second spot as they are level on points with Zesco United who are third on goal difference.

The defending champions, Zesco, will be away to Chambishi who are in the relegation zone with 18 points.

Other league matches will be a double header at Arther Davies stadium in Kitwe, with Indeni taking on Kafue Celtic at 13:00 hours.

Both teams are just above the relegation zone and would seek to pick up maximum points to avoid dropping in the relegation Zone.

At 15:00 hours it will be Power Dynamos hosting Prison Leopards.

And in Ndola there will be a derby as Buildcon take on Forest Rangers.

With Rangers having a change on its technical bench after parting ways with Tenant Chilumba, they will see Dominic Change in charge.

Speaking ahead of the game, Change said derbies were won by the players.

“Most of the time derbies are won by the players and I have been with the team as deputy to the coach who has left. This is the first week with the team, so we will carry on from what the coach has been doing. We hope this will be a turning point,’’ said Change.

Kabwe Warriors host Kansashi Dynamos at Godfrey Chitalu stadium.

The full MTN super league week 20 fixtures for

Saturday January 22, 2022:

13:00 hours, Indeni vs Kafue Celtic at Arthur Davies Stadium.

15:00 hours, Power Dynamos vs Prison Leopards at Arthur Davies Stadium.

15:00 hours, Buildcon vs Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

15:00 hours Chambishi vs Zesco United at Chambishi Stadium.

15:00 hours Kabwe Warriors vs Kansanshi. Dynamos at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium.

15:00 hours Red Arrows vs Nkana at Nkoloma Stadium.

15:00 hours Zanaco vs Green Buffaloes at Sunset Stadium.

Sunday January 23, 2022.

15:00 hours Lusaka Dynamos vs Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium.

15:00 hours Nkwazi vs Konkola Blades at Edwin Imboela Stadium.