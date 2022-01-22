Futsal league enters week 13

FAZ Premier Futsal League today enters week 13 with interesting fixtures both at premier and national division one.

League leaders and defending champions Lusaka Automotive will open the arena at 14:00 hours when they host Lusaka Avengers.

Sitting top of the log with 36 points after 12 games, the Andrea Cristoforetti drilled side will not leave anything unchecked as they face Avengers who are fifth on the table with 16 points after 11 games.

A win for Automotive will see them go on 39 points and maintain the top slot.

Avengers on the other hand will be hoping to break the record of being the first team to beat the log leaders as their win will send them into top four with 19 points.

The second match at 15:30 will involve third placed Kitwe Bullets with 19 points as they lock horns with relegation threatened Livingstone Pirates who are second bottom on the log table with only six points after 12 games./EC

Pirates will be looking for their third win of the season while Bullets would want nothing but three points to close the game with second placed Kabwe K-Line who are on 33 points.

Kabwe K-Line will be next on the arena as they look to catch up with the log leaders when they take on CSS Petauke who are seventh on the log table with 13 points.