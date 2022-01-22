I’m careful not to frustrate people of Roan, says Chibuye

I’M very careful not to frustrate the people of Roan Constituency, says Independent member of parliament Joel Chibuye.

He says he is aware of some people who have not accepted his victory and are busy masquerading as member of parliament.

Chibuye, who lost under the PF in a by-election in 2018, said Roan should get a share of its national cake.

In an interview with The Mast, Chibuye thanked the people of Roan for trusting him.

“You can recall very well that it was not easy to beat the PF who were the ruling party and to beat the UPND who were the largest opposition party. But for the people of Roan to decide to vote for me as an Independent candidate is very pleasing and for me I’m very careful not to frustrate the people of Roan,” he said. “We have unfinished projects in Roan Constituency. I feel ashamed as member of parliament to use some of the roads in Roan because of their bad state. However, I’m happy that the Minister of Infrastructure [Charles Milupi] and Minister of Finance [Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane] have assured me that things will be done. My appeal is just to the people of Roan to be a bit patient because we can’t start roads in the rainy season.”

He said the sewer system has also remained a challenge for the people of Roan.

“I will not give an excuse, but I will work to ensure that the sew network is improved and brought back to normal. We have a huge population which has surpassed the system which we have. But we can’t sit and watch these problems. We have an increased CDF that we will use rather than wait for the government,” said Chibuye. “It is the people that should come up with proposals for key priority projects that we should do. I will not come a year before 2026, the new dawn government has brought development closer to the people which is a plus for us.”