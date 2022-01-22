It’s an economic sin to live at the mercy of foreign investors

[By Teza Mulwanda Chomba]

Zambia is an investment destination for many foreigners. For some war-ravaged countries, it has been offering asylum to a good number of refugees. Being a peace-loving, cosmopolitan state, Zambia has literally embraced different races, with a significant population comprising foreign investors.

While we appreciate the positive impacts of foreign investments and globalisation on our country’s economy, we shouldn’t be oblivious of the fact that many ‘bogus foreign investors’ are here to make a rip-off in the name of empowering and enriching Zambians.

Nevertheless, we cannot negate the truth that since 1991, our country has made many remarkable strides along its trajectory of economic growth and development. Consequenty, let’s give credit to the late president FTJ Chiluba for the pivotal role he played by being audacious and magnanimous enough to help Zambia announce its exit from the command system to the liberalised one.

Liberalisation of our economy opened the floodgates of free trade and business opportunities; it also laid a solid foothold for both local and foreign investors who were cruelly hampered in their business undertakings during the command system. In fact, Zambia became an active participant in the global village trade after its transition from the suppressive command system to the enabling liberalised one.

However, the question is: has globalizsation authentically emancipated us from the manacles of economic injustices? Or has the infiltration of foreign investors in Zambia genuinely broken loose the fetters of our economic bondage?

Let me start by being candid enough to appreciate globalisation and foreign investments for their positive impacts on all fledgling economies across the globe, and then I will blantly lambast our foreign investors for their ill-treatment of poor Zambians in particular!

Well, it is enthralling to conceive the reality that due to globalisation, trade around the globe has been streamlined as restrictive business barriers have been pulled down. More invigorating is the fact that globalisation has made travel easier and cheaper than before; it has accelerated the rate at which businesses are conducted worldwide. It has attracted foreign investments, and it has enhanced stiff competition and entrepreneurship among many business entities.

Now let’s put Zambia into the limelight! Well, wherever you go around Zambia, your sight will certainly be greeted by eye-catching, magnificent structures like: superlative Bridges, modern airports, quality road network, upgraded schools, shopping malls, and so on. You will also agree with me that today we have easy access to fully refined products such as television, latest cars and high-speed computers. Besides, we have access to new technology owing to the generous character of globalisation! Well, I think I have patted enough at the ‘back’ of globalisation!

What’s next then? Remember, we have an onerous task of making a balanced analysis here! While we eulogise the global village – trade for its positive impacts – we should also condemn the ills that many foreign investors have inflicted on poor Zambians. For the elite Zambians, foreign investment has cropped up at the convenient time, but a poor Zambian who earns a paltry K500 salary will frown at the escalator which is ascending to the shopping-floor, ferrying a rich few buyers who are rushing for pairs of durable shoes costing K700 each. Imagine a luxurious shoe of a privileged, opulent individual costing K2000 more than a poor man’s income!

Of what benefit is globalisation if it has little to do with helping an average Zambian who is wallowing in the quagmire of poverty? It is rather absurd for only the affluent of our society to have access to exported luxuries. True investment must endeavour to uplift the living standards of impoverished Zambians who are emaciated owing to lack of food. If our investors are passionately interested in ameliorating abject poverty, let them employ a big fraction of our jobless population, and let them pay the indigenous Zambians handsome remunerations which are commensurate to the size of labour, and not ‘talk time’ money they pay our people! How else would we define exploitation? That is exploitation of colossal magnitude!

Economic growth and development must cascade down to all classes of people, not just a rich few. That’s obnoxious! We better swerve our ‘titanic’ away from the iceberg or else we may forever be embroiled and shrouded in the fog of economic malaise. Why should foreign investment mainly have to do with projects that bring flimsy benefits to the marginalised Zambians? To be honest to ourselves, it is mainly the rich that enjoy the luxuries and beautiful infrastructure across the country.

Let’s not allow ourselves to live at the mercy of foreign investors or else we may end up painfully mortgaging the sovereignty of our country. It’s no more time to be hoodwinked and taken for a ride, fellow Zambians! It is time to act right, and not to stand in the doldrums of docility with our hands akimbo, whilst our disgruntled foreigners are busy exploiting us. Wake up from the economic slumber, oh my fellow poor Zambians!

We cannot certainly have absolute confidence in foreign investors who are just here to abuse our manpower and exploit our natural resources! Their pigheaded propensity to externalise hefty profits, and pay helpless Zambians unsustainable remaining crumbs, must not be tolerated anymore! The ghost behind the ‘Lazarus’ way of treating Zambians must be slain.

A deliberate mechanism must be put in place in order to curb this indiscriminate profit externalisation ploy so that we have adequate money in circulation. We need to open our eyes wide and shoot down all perceived ills if we are to reap the maximum benefits of globalisation and foreign investment. Let us embrace genuine investors, and not infesters! We must work hand-in-glove to defend our rights to good standards of living, lest we continue going down the drain of economic conundrum.

Any foreign investment will only become more meaningful if it proves remedial to the abject poverty that has rocked our country. You can catch sight of the beautiful panorama on the countryside, yet if your stomach is rumbling with starvation, that fascinating eye-catching scenery becomes useless and meaningless!

Get me right here comrades! I am not saying we do not need infrastructure development, but every Zambian should have a fair bite on the national cake. The government must deliberately implement pro-poor policies that will benefit indigenous Zambians at the expense of “bogus foreign investors”! The economic scales should tilt towards indigenous people and not aliens napapata!

Shall we forever be engrossed in a pipedream or fantasy of future economic emancipation and prosperity? No, it is time we actualised the real benefits of globalisation and foreign investments! Zambians, we are a rich nation! Let’s revamp our economy and painstakingly snatch ourselves from the vicious claws of “bogus foreign investors”. That done, local businesses will boom, employment will be created for local citizens, Zambia will be self-reliant and it will be a food basket for many countries. Catch me in the next episode as I highlight more on the the panacea to the debilitating ills of globalisation and foreign investment!