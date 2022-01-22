Kasama residents complain over high cost of m/meal

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

KASAMA residents have bitterly complained over the escalating prices of mealie-meal in the district which have made life difficult.

The residents said the cost of living was high due to the recent increase in fuel pump prices.

Speaking on behalf of others, Mary Chomba said it was unfortunate that prices of the staple food had skyrocketed, making people’s lives unbearable.

A check by The Mast in various outlets found a 10-kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie-meal being sold for K85, a 25-kg at K185 and roller meal at K135.

Chomba said the increase in prices of mealie-meal would send people, especially the grassroots to become beggers.