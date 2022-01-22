Potholes force ZRA to divide traffic flow at Nakonde border

[By Noel Iyombwa in Nakonde]

DUE to the bad state of the Great North Road, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has divided the flow of traffic at Nakonde one stop border post.

Speaking when infrastructure minister Charles Milupi toured the border, ZRA acting commissioner for Northern region Martin Chanda said due to the bad state of the road on the Zambian side, two-way traffic cannot flow.

Chanda said traffic from Tanzania is allowed to flow from 03:00 AM to 18:00 hours, while that from Zambia moves from 18:00 hours to 03:00 AM.

“This is a one stop border. Traffic is supposed to flow in two-way at a given time but we cannot implement that because of road infrastructure challenge,” he said. “What we are doing now is to have traffic that is moving from Tanzania to move from 03:00 to 18:00 hours then traffic coming from Zambia to Tanzania to move from 18:00 to 03:00 hours because the road is too narrow, which cannot allow two-way movement of trucks. It’s different from our colleagues. Their road is okay. So they are allowing the two-way traffic flow.”

Chanda said lack of parking space for trucks was one of the major challenges as most trucks waiting to be cleared parked far from the border which he said was not supposed to be the case.

He bemoaned shortage of government offices at the border, forcing authorities to rent out elsewhere.

“Another challenge is the lack of parking space for trucks. So they have to park 10 kilometres from the border which is not supposed to be the case because anything can happen,” said Chanda. “Lack of office space for other government agencies is also another issue here at the border.

If you look at the one stop border at Chirundu all government agencies are under the same building.”

In response, Milupi said the government was aware of the state of the road, hence the reason works have begun.

“Trade between Zambia and Tanzania is important for the economy because borders such as this one are vital. We are aware of the state of the road that is why the works in two lots has begun from Chinsali to Isoka and Isoka to Nakonde. And we have told the contractor that it is important to expedite works because of the reason you have mentioned. We cannot have a border operating in shifts,” said Milupi.