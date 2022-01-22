Sinda farmers reminisce UNIP days when they were paid on time

[By Richard Luo in Sinda]

FARMERS in Sinda district have expressed disappointment with their union president Jervis Zimba saying he does not fight for their issues.

In an interview, District Agriculture Committee chairperson Masauso Zulu said farmers are spending days in the sun or rain to get their money from the Food Reserve Agency and most of them fail to get it.

He said farmers were going through a lot while the Zambia National Farmers Union president Zimba was very quiet.

He said other union leaders advocate for their members unlike Zimba.

“I am a farmer and I have learnt and observed that if there is a person who has no profit on this earth, it should be a farmer. Why? Since we sold our crops to FRA, we have never received our monies. Those that sold to briefcase buyers even laugh at us because they invested their monies while us we are still languishing as if we sold nothing,” he lamented. “And that puts the 2022-2023 farming season in an awkward position which won’t benefit farmers. Farmers don’t find any benefit from government programmes and policies.”

He said it was sad that farmers are suffering while their national leader was mute.

“…in fact, the president of farmers union is not helpful. I would have loved to just remove him because he means nothing to the farmers. Only about one million farmers are on FISP but nothing progressive is done about them just because our leader is very quiet as he doesn’t say anything about farmers,” Zulu charged. “For a police officer to work they need food. For a teacher to be in class they need to eat. Everyone needs food for them to work effectively but honestly, we are not motivated.”

He said it was sad that farmers were made to spend days in the sun or brave rains just to get what was due to them.

Zulu said farmers regret removing the UNIP government from power as it had total respect for them.

“…people really suffer and we are really suffering such that we are now regretting removing the UNIP government that knew how to respect and value farmers. During UNIP, money was kept within the paying point a day before payment day and farmers were paid in time but what we see from previous governments is hell. There is no government that will help farmers the way UNIP did,” he said.

Zulu urged the government to change its attitude towards farmers if it was to see them taking their produce to FRA this year.

He said if nothing is done, farmers have vowed never to take their produce to FRA and instead sell to private buyers.

“People have vowed never to take their produce to FRA again unless it will be K200-K400 per 50kg. If it’s not that, we are done with FRA. Government should put measures that can excite a farmer,” Zulu said.

He also said if the UPND government would not restructure the agriculture system, hunger awaits the nation come next year.

Zulu appealed to the government not to sell all the maize in stock but reserve it for next year because hunger might be severe.

He revealed that most farmers have planted cash crops like soya beans and sunflower because they have lost hope in growing maize.

Zulu said last Thursday only 100 out of about 500 farmers that went to the FRA office in Sinda were paid.

He said the bank officers reported late around 08:30 hours and their working culture was very slow which angered the farmers.