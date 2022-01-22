The African rhythm: have Pentecostal churches destroyed our culture?

[By Chanda Penda]

“Pentecostal churches have destroyed our culturen” remarked a senior language lecturer and cultural expert at the monthly Writers’ Circle gathering at Lusaka’s Alliance Française in 2011 as I took my notes in the audience. She stressed departure from ngoma (drums) and embracing of the piano and guitar in churches as one of the major factors that killed our culture.

Moreover, Patrick Osagie, a Lusaka based Pentecostal cleric, suggested in his thesis that if Pentecostal churches incorporated African culture in their activities, as the Catholics and Muslims had done, they would have more impact. He asserted that African music should not be driven away from churches. That African culture and the gospel ought to consummate their marriage and become one was his emphasis.

One of the most powerful establishments to have embellished the Zambian scene with music is named Mondo Music Corporation Limited. Mondo is also a personal name among the Lunda of Luapula Province and among the Bemba people drawn from a traditional instrument that played the role of a ‘talking drum’. Another variant among the Lunda of North-Western Province with similar meaning is Mwondo. Beat in a certain way, the talking drum was believed to have the capacity to send specific messages across great distances without requiring the services of a messenger.

Below is a sample of some anthroponyms (people’s names) which relate to musical instruments:

Ayandele ‘the drummer has come home’ (Yoruba).

Chingomangoma ‘skilful drum maker’ (Luchazi).

Hangoma ‘drummer’; one fond of making drums (Tonga).

Ikoro ‘the drum of the tribe’ (Igbo).

Kalizangoma ‘a drum beater’ (Kongo).

Kamangu ‘a kind of drum’ (Kunda, Bemba).

Kigoma ‘small drum’ (Swahili).

Lishomwa ‘royal drum’ (Lozi).

Luneta ‘trumpet’ (Luvale).

Mondo ‘a talking drum’ (Bemba, Lunda).

Moropa ‘drum’ (Tswana).

Mwendabala ‘a drum beat (Kaonde).

Ngoma ‘drum’ (Bemba, Chewa, Kongo, Shona).

Nakibuule ‘drum’; one of the special drums in Buganda kingdom (Ganda).

Obilo ‘home for making music’ (Acholi, Langi).

Tsangoma ‘a drum beater’ (Ngoni).

Zilire ‘play the drums’ (Nsenga).

In their collective social anthropological study, Rijk van Dijk, Ria Reis & Marja Spierenburg (2000) used the word Ngoma to refer to various aspects of life in Central and Southern Africa, and beyond the continent “whose (geographical and cultural) extent have not yet been determined.” These included rainmaking rituals, the initiation of the coming-of-age girls and boys, installation of the chieftaincy, celebrating regional and national political leaders, dancing with masks, and traditional healing rituals, songs, panegyrics, phrases, and so on. John M Janzen’s study also synchronised with the above troika’s findings.

In Jane Harrison’s (and subsequently, Victor Turner’s) worldwide classification of sacra – sacred objects and practices – among religions, drums and other musical instruments fell in the main category, while masks, mirrors and mbusa/vilengo (pottery emblems) fell in a lower group.

Earlier, following the Vatican Council I of 1870, the Roman Catholic Church stood against African culture, labelling it as fetishism, animism and paganism. Jean-Baptiste Sourou observed that culture was not in the good terms with “the Catholic Church or other Christian denominations since the beginning of evangelisation in Africa… Before Vatican [Council] II, the official liturgical language of the Catholic Church in African villages had been Latin.” He further observed:

“… their music and dance, and their prayers and other observances were considered by the first missionaries to be barbarism, fetishism, idolatry.

For many Africans who had become Christians, the imposition of the missionaries provoked a real question of identity, many of which were collected in 1956 in the theological manifesto, ‘The black priests question themselves’.”

However, following the Pontifical Vatican Council II of 1963-65 and Bishopric Synods from the 1960s through the 90s and early 2000s, efforts were made to make the Church, “more at home in Africa, and Africans … more and more at home in the Church… one could use African musical instruments in church, celebrate Mass in the indigenous languages, and sing and translate the Bible into African languages.”

Concerning African culture, Pope Benedict XVI talked of making the cardinal distinction between culture and cult. “African Christians can and must be African and Christian. This will enrich our continent,” (Sourou).

As a side note, Reggae music (not African) and Rumba from both the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo were recently added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) of humanity. Additionally, many genres have been developed on the African continent and the respective songs are performed using different instruments – percussion, wind, stringed, keyboard instruments and so on.

Should the African rhythm die a silent death? Is it not a significant part of the African identities? Is the rhythm in itself neutral, just like any instrument or music genre can be used to convey any message – secular or religious?

The author is a cultural heritage researcher and consultant. Send comment to: chandapenda@gmail.com, Phone +260 979 443150.