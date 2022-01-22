The perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: lifestyle audit versus civil and public service code of conduct P1

Former POTUS Dwight D. Eisenhower once said that, “The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionable integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section of a gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.”

And in the case of Gertz v Robert Welch Inc, the court held that, “An individual who decides to seek government office must accept certain necessary consequences of that involvement in public affairs. He runs the risk of closer scrutiny than might otherwise be the case.”

While there are growing calls for Zambia to consider implementing lifestyle checks on public officials, there are also dissenting voices that feel that there is adequate legislation coupled with the code of conduct to address the abuse of office in the public service.

On The Perspective today, consideration is on whether lifestyle audits are necessary in Zambia or not. Guilherme France [2021] wrote that, “Lifestyle audits – also known as lifestyle checks or lifestyle monitoring – are an accountability tools that can be used to detect and prevent corruption. Such audits are typically conducted when the visible lifestyle or standard of living of an individual appears to exceed their known income level. The detection of such discrepancies can raise red flags warranting closer inspection.”

It is no secret any more that corruption and abuse of office has been up-scaling in Zambia since the first Republic to date. And various measures have been instituted at various points in time to try and address the rot. And the scourge is considered to have gained momentum in the second Republic, as can be seen by a cocktail of interventions such as the introduction of the Leadership Code, the establishment of the Special Investigation Team on Economy and Trade [SITET], which was the forerunner of the Anti-Corruption Commission [ACC] which was established in 1980.

The Leadership Code was promulgated in December 1973. It set a limit on the sources of income and the extent of land ownership by those who held public office. According to Article 34(1) of the Constitution of Zambia Act no.27 of 1973, “Every holder of a specified office shall…comply with the Leadership Code… (2) The holder of a specified office who in clause (1), or commits a breach thereof, shall vacate such office….”

Further, Article 35(1) clearly outlined that, “An allegation that a person has not complied with, or has committed a breach of, the Leadership Code shall be heard and determined by a tribunal consisting of the Chairman, to be appointed by the Chief Justice, who is or qualified to be a Judge of the High Court, and two other persons to be appointed by the President. (2) Any person aggrieved by any determination of such tribunal may appeal therefrom to the Supreme Court.”

Hon. Enoch Kavindele once lamented that, “To be honest with you, I miss the Leadership Code. I wish the Leadership Code would still be there. What that would have meant would be leaders not being in businesses competing with real business people, because as it is now if you were to tender for anything, for any work, amongst the people you would be competing with will be leaders who will sit on that committee adjudicating the fate of what you would have put in, so totally unfair.”

And Christopher Chisha proffered that, “Leadership Code prohibited leaders from having private business interests, other than small-scale enterprises and smallholder land…. The code covered a broad spectrum of public officials, including all persons in the civil service, local authorities, institutions of higher learning of any enterprise where government had majority controlling interest.”

It is trite that the Leadership Code of the Second Republic was effective, however, what we are not sure of is whether it would replicate the same success for the contemporary generation. The objective that it sought to achieve is definitely welcome, but what remains questionable is the methodology that was used. Proscribing people from having other sources of income may not be feasible in our current time, with a lot of sophisticated individuals who are capable of using proxies in form of the kin and kith, in their ventures.

Additionally, other people have called for the reintroduction of the SITET. Austin Kaluba who seems to support this position said that, “…we feel more needs to be done to arrest this anomaly that is classified as economic sabotage. We say this considering that there is already a template of fighting economic crimes that once plagued the country in the yester-years. Authorities reacted by forming an organisation called Special Investigations Team for Economy and Trade [SITET] necessitated by a cocktail of economic crimes like illegal money transfers….”

And Christopher Chisha also proffered that, “…government should also re-enact the Special Investigation on Economy and Trade [SITET]. Owing to these instruments of power, there were very few cases of abuse of office compared to these days…. once these two laws are re-enacted, they will complement the great effort being done by Anti-Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission.”

The aftermath of the Leadership Code and the SITET saw the introduction of the ACC Act. For example, the repealed Anti-Corruption Commission Act no.42 of 1996 had provisions that helped to instil fear in those who would have wanted to abuse public authority. One such provision was section 37, and was used to prosecute those who had abused or misused public office.

In the case of Anti-Corruption Commission v Barnet Development Limited [2008] ZMSC 5, it was held, among others that, “…Section 37 of the Act is so broad that it allows the appellant to question title to property, which is reasonably suspected to have been dubiously acquired by a public officer abusing or misusing his office, position or authority to obtain such property.”

Despite the repealing of such provisions that mandated the Commission to investigate any abuse or misuse of a position by any person in public office, similar provisions have been included in the current Act. Practically, section 21 and 22 of the ACC Act no.3 of 2012 is a reworked version of the section 37 in the repealed 1996 Act.

Even with the inclusion of progressive provisions from yesteryears, people still want other forgotten measures to be brought back. Off course, the contention is about fighting abuse in the public service, which is a welcome move by well-meaning citizens. Off course, times have changed and what was effective in the yesteryears may not necessarily be effective in present day.

However, what we need to do instead is to strengthen the oversight framework and institutions in the civil and public service. According to Guilherme France [2021], “Corrupt schemes are, by their very nature, inconspicuous affairs. Often, the only indication that illicit activities took place is a sudden and unexplained change in an individual’s behaviour, as he or she seeks to enjoy the proceeds from the criminal activities conducted. With that in mind, the international community has promoted a series of tools that aim to not only identify early signs of illegitimate enrichment, but also to help with investigating and prosecuting these individuals and their wealth. One of these tools is the use of lifestyle audits.’’

Therefore, instead of depending on the current legislation and the code of conduct only, or re-enacting measures from yesteryear, what Zambia needs is establishing a framework that will make it legal, to conduct lifestyle audits. And these audits need to be done by a consortium of individuals from government, the media, the civil society and the church.

Off course, Zambia can take a leaf from other African countries that have already taken this route, such as Nigeria that has established a bureau that is in charge of conducting these reality checks in the public service. Lifestyle checks can be instituted, not to replace the status quo, but to complement the current framework that has not been so helpful.

Please look out for the next article, as the perspective continues discussing this topic. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com