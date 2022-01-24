ACC, DEC and ZP not acting independently – M’membe

[By Fanny Kalonda]

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’Membe has doubted the independency and fairness of law enforcement agencies in the country.

Dr M’membe argues this is because from the pronouncements and actions of key political leaders, it is clear that in many cases, law enforcement agencies only swing into action when key political authorities want them to do so.

“It’s very difficult to accept the claim that our law enforcement agencies – the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police – have been acting independently and fairly,” he said in a statement.

Dr M’membe said if the agencies were truly capable of taking independent decisions and actions, then most of the cases they are pursuing today would have been dealt when those involved were still in power.

“From their own pronouncements and actions and those of the key political leadership of this country (past and present), it is very clear that in many important cases they only swung into action when the key political authorities wanted them to do so,” he said.

Dr M’membe noted that there are also corruption cases under the current regime which they are aware of but cannot pursue.

“For example, they are aware of the corruption case involving Maurice Jangulo’s company being single sourced to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertiliser to the government at $1,407 per tonne when the going market price is $1,000 per tonne. He didn’t even have enough stocks of his own and had to source at least nine different varieties of fertilisers from his competitors at about $700 per tonne. And some of it has been found to be of low quality,” said Dr M’membe. “But nothing can be done about this clear case of corruption because it was approved at a very high political leadership level. Until these agencies are truly independent, the dream of a resolute, fair and just fight against corruption will from regime to regime remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained.”