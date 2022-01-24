BoZ warns of fake Kalyalya Facebook accounts

[By Mike Mwansa]

THE Bank of Zambia says some unscrupulous people have created Facebook accounts impersonating central bank governor Denny Kalyalya.

In a public notice yesterday, the BoZ advised the public to exercise extreme caution when engaging with Facebook accounts purporting to belong to Dr Kalyalya to avoid being swindled.

“The Bank of Zambia wishes to notify members of the public that some unscrupulous people are impersonating the Bank of Zambia governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya. They have created fake Facebook accounts using his name and images,” warned the Central Bank. “Members of the public are advised to exercise extreme caution when engaging with Facebook accounts purporting to belong to Dr Kalyalya to avoid being swindled.”