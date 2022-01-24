PF leaders degazetted forest to feed their appetite for opulence – Changala

[By Fanny Kalonda]

BREBNER Changala says in the Patriotic Front government, nearly everybody lived a financially excessive life due to corruption.

Changala has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and Zambia Police to not arrest people when “they are at their weakest. People should be arrested when the crimes are still fresh.”

He says PF leaders came from rags to riches without running any businesses at all.

Speaking when in featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show last Friday, Changala said the PF amassed wealth and created townships that moved them away from voters.

“The PF came from rags to riches without running any business at all but on a mere politics. This is a political party and government in which nearly everybody lived an excessive life,” he said. “They came from rags to riches without running any businesses at all but on a mere political exposure and reflection. They amassed wealth. They created townships that suited them away from the voters. They degazetted forests in order to feed their appetite for opulence.”

Changala said the Patriotic Front exhibited one of the most expensive election campaign in the country where Land Cruisers were littered all over like Toyota spacios or corollas.

He said after the announcement of the loss, the Toyota Land Cruisers have all disappeared in thin air.

Changala wondered how possible it was that vehicles could disappear a few days after elections.

“They have all disappeared in thin air. How possible is that? A vehicle cannot disappear in thin air and yet not a single vehicle for the Patriotic Front has been seized,” he noted. “When MMD lost power, within 72 hours, vehicles were seized.”

Changala said it is not right that law enforcement agencies had not followed the matter, investigate and take perpetrators to court.

And Changala said there was need to investigate and prosecute people while the matters were still fresh.

He said there was no justification even for officials currently working in government not to be investigate if they are suspected to have engaged in wrongdoing.

“The President, ministers, permanent secretaries and directors who serve the government day-in day-out, they tend to err and commit crimes against the people of Zambians and the state,” Changala observed. “What is not correct is that ACC and the DEC and indeed the police will not approach these, investigate and take them to court. They wait until these people leave office. You do not arrest when they are at their weakest. People should be arrested when the crimes are still fresh.”

Changala expressed concern that when a new government comes, that is when the Anti-Corruption Commission comes to life.

“…when another government comes in office that is when ACC comes back to life. They arrest people then start investigating,” he complained.

Meanwhile, Changala said many of his peers who advocated human rights like the former vice-president Inonge Wina had stopped speaking.

He charged that Wina was seeing things differently adding that she glorified the position she held and the government she served.

“She was seeing things differently. She glorified the position she held and the government she served,” said Changala. “This tells you a lot of things that many people are vocal when they are at their lowest and they become participants in oppressive regimes. It’s a very painful realisation and this is the more reason I resist to be part and parcel of a governing administration. I must remain a watchdog in my individual capacity.”