There’ll be more money in economy from mid-2022 – Musokotwance

[By Walusungu Lundu]

Government expects more money in the economy that will be available for various purposes by mid this year.

Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday that the government and the banking sector needed to find ways on how they could partner in raising economic activities in rural areas.

Dr Musokotwane said this was based on the theme of decentralisation that was pronounced by President Hakainde Hichilema in his maiden speech to parliament last year.

Dr Musokotwane said this when he and three other line ministers met with Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) representatives at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

Others were Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, and Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga.

BAZ was led by association chairperson Herman Kasekende and the meeting was aimed at finding ways in financing projects that seek to alleviate unemployment and promote rural development.

“As of now, we are on a way of solving this issue of the unsustainable debt. Having secured the IMF first level agreement earlier on, next on the agenda is to engage creditors so that we can obtain debt relief through restructuring of that debt.

Thereafter, we expect this to culminate in a full agreement with the IMF sometime around the middle of 2022…arising out of the agreement with the IMF, of course we expect the economic stability that we have already seen to be even better anchored so that the issue of rising inflation comes under control. It is already coming under control as you can see,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“But also the exchange rate…what has been happening to the exchange rate acting like a ‘yoyo’ for the past years…So the coming of the IMF programme, this stability that you are enjoying now is going to be well anchored in place. In addition, the following benefits will arise out of this programme and these are: some of the money that we have budgeted for servicing debt, that money will be saved obviously because we will be obtaining debt relief. And also both the IMF and the World Bank are expected to make disbursements of course on very concessional terms payable over a period of time with interest rates in certain cases being zero or close to zero.”

He said the government would also revitalise industries to create jobs.

Dr Musokotwane added that government has the ambition of uplifting the mining industry to produce more copper “especially so that we take advantage of the prevailing high commodity prices.”

“So we expect that money this year. And finally, other donors will also disburse….in other words, from the middle of the year onwards, we expect that there will be more money in the economy that will be available for various purposes. The second aspect of our thrust apart from stabilising the economy is that of revitalising the industries so that jobs can be created and wealth also be created. You will recall that a number of tax incentives are provided in the budget especially for the export manufacturing industry and mining. You’ll also recall that we have the ambition of uplifting the mining industry to produce more copper especially so that we take advantage of the prevailing high commodity prices,” Dr Musokotwane said. “To this effect, ZCCM-IH is working hard to resolve the issues that inhibit increased production in the existing mines while the government is also in general encouraging fresh investment so that our 10-year target of reaching the target of three million tonnes of copper is realised under that period of time. The government is also working with the World Bank to create what are called growth poles which in practical terms are establishing functional farming blocks together with the processing factories that will create thousands of jobs, and right now as we speak those discussions are underway.”

He said the government would not neglect rural areas and rural industries.

“The increased amounts of CDF are intended to be catalysts for business and employment opportunities in the rural areas. Through CDF, government wants rural communities themselves to construct modern classrooms, construct teacher’s houses, construct police posts, to manufacture school desks, and many other items that are relevant to the rural communities themselves because in the next 10 years the issue of seeing classrooms made out of poles and mud, that should become history. In the next 10 years, the issue of seeing our school children sitting on logs of trees or sitting in the dust, that should be history because the children will be sited on desks and the rural communities themselves are being given the opportunity to do these jobs either through employment or through being contractors,” Dr Musokotwane said. “You will agree with me that these are serious opportunities that will help to slow down or even reverse the rural urban migration because every constituency will be receiving more than $1 million…So every constituency will have a lot of money to spend, do the things that have been talked about. Apart from providing the funding, government is also taking a step to prepare young people to take up this challenge for them to do the works that we expect to be done in the rural areas.”

He called on financial institutions to come up with innovative solutions on how to create financial products to fund rural communities.

“Young people who will be doing this will require helping hands from financial institutions such as yourselves so that they can procure the simple tools that can enhance their productivity. Government is spending money to prepare the rural communities to be able to take up these jobs. Government is also providing the money to the rural communities for them to finance those development projects. We now request you as a financial community to come up with innovative solutions on how to create financial products to fund rural communities. Of course and I emphasise this point, without government’s guarantees,” said Dr Musokotwane. “Money for contracts will be there 100 per cent and you been assured by the CDF which will be religiously disbursed in full every year. So money will be there, the people in the rural areas will have the financial resources. Therefore, I don’t see why government should come out with guarantees. It is up to you now to come up with financial products that will compliment government’s efforts.”

Speaking at the same event, Mutati said his ministry was training young people to acquire the said skills after which they would be issued with certificates.

He said 60 youths were picked in Chongwe and trained in carpentry, metal fabrication and so on to be able to take on the construction projects such as schools, bridges, among others.

Mutati said the government had so far, through TEVETA, signed contracts with 80 institutions.

“These will be able to provide the training on average 60 youths in every constituency. 100 are targeted, starting next month as the programme commences,” he said.

Mutati disclosed that the government would provide training materials and other related logistics.

He said there would be a component of training the youths on how to run businesses as well as providing services such as registering companies.

Meanwhile, Mubanga lamented that it is difficult for a person running a small business to access funds in the country.

“Other developing and countries that have developed, financing has been affordable but Zambian setting is totally different. It is difficult for a person running a small business to access the funds. We hope we will this year review that. This country will only be developed by ourselves. When we make it so difficult for our SMEs not to access the fund then we will not develop,” he said.

Mubanga said the new dawn administration was different from all the preceding governments as its focus is to see all areas of the country developed.

He stressed the need for SMEs to access funding adding that 60 to 70 per cent of involvement in business or economic recovery is the SMEs.

And Nkombo said the government deliberately prioritised decentralisation which has been on the shelf for a very long time.

He said the move would help with capacity building and financial inclusion to create employment as well as opportunities.

Nkombo said this calls for the need for financial institutions to exist in all areas including rural ones, which he said hadn’t been a case in the recent past.

He noted that there are people in the political realm who have argued that councils cannot manage handling the CDF funds.

Nkombo however said councils would oversee the CDF and that the success of the programme would depend on the efficiency of council officers.

He said the CDF provided a platform to lift people out of poverty.

Nkombo lamented that what the new dawn found when it got into government was that there was no regard “whatsoever” to the consumer price index.

He said things that were not supposed to cost so much money were costing five times more, “if not more than five times”.

BAZ chairperson however noted that it was the job of the government and bankers to prepare the public that there was a lot of work because there are no easy solutions to youth unemployment and rural development.

Kasekende applauded the government’s approach in curbing unemployment in the country.