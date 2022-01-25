CSO-SUN urges promotion of non-chemical pest control measures

THE Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition Alliance says the government and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector should consider promoting non-chemical pest control measures as they seek to control the outbreak of fall armyworms.

Country coordinator Mathews Mhuru said the armyworms that had continued to devastate fields, destroying hectares of the maize crop were never going away anytime soon hence the need to work together in finding sustainable pest control measures.

Mhuru said controlling the pest was essential, but so farad most solutions had relied on chemicals that were harmful to both humans and the environment and in the long run this would negatively impact crop production.

He said Zambian farmers could learn from their colleagues in Malawi who were using home-made remedies such as a solution of water, salt and chilli to control armyworms after exhausting pesticide options on the market.

“It is also worth noting that countries like Kenya have oriented farmers on how to identify army worms and their eggs which they crush manually using their hands, an exercise that is less costly and is environmentally friendly compared to the use of pesticides,” he said.

“CSO-SUN therefore advises the Ministry of Agriculture, in dealing with armyworms, to employ extension experts to help farmers familiarise themselves with sustainable methods that are less harmful to the environment.”

Mhuru said the Ministry of Agriculture should further work closely with the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment to come up with environmentally friendly solutions to deal with issues in a way that does not undermine the progress made in the fight against climate change.

He reiterated the call for crop diversification because maize had proven to be vulnerable to armyworms.

Mhuru said this would not only help to cushion household food security which was under threat but also help improve the nutrition status at both household and national levels.

He said the outbreak of fall armyworms had been reported in some parts of the country affecting hectares of maize crop and the treasury recently released K46,575,000 to fight the pests.