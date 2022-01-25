HH should realise he’s Republican President now – Tembo

[By Walusungu Lundu]

SEAN Tembo has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of suffering from lack of realisation that he is no longer an opposition leader.

The PeP leader added President Hichilema finds it hard to get rid of the fact that he does not need to oppose anymore.

Tembo said President Hichilema needed to fasten the process of realising that he is the Republican President now.

He said President Hichilema should not be calling people a clique of thieves in the absence of them being convicted.

And commenting on the leaked audio between the President’s political aide Levy Ngoma and home affairs permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba, Tembo said President Hichilema should either render a public apology or refute the authenticity of the audio.

Tembo said this when he and six other opposition leaders addressed the media in Lusaka yesterday.

The six other are Harry Kalaba of the DP, Saboi Imboela of the NDC faction, Andyford Banda of PAC, Kasonde Mwenda of EFF, Hector Soondo of UBZ and Chishala Kateka of New Heritage Party.

“We have the right to mobilise ourselves, form a political party. When you have a situation where Akafumba and Ngoma conspire to prevent a political party from fielding in a candidate that is not the Zambia we know. We wish to challenge the President to come out clearly in this matter because he is personally implicated. We have had statements from [information ministry media director Thabo] Kawana and [information minister Chushi] Kasanda but what is missing is a clear and categorical denial from the people involved. There are four people involved, President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, Levy Ngoma and Akafumba. None of these people have come out to deny the authenticity of the audio,” noted Tembo. “For as long they are not saying anything about it we will take it that the audio is authentic. The President should tender a public apology…”

And Banda said the same mentality of saying there is no opposition made the PF arrogant as they reached a level where they thought they couldn’t lose an election.

He said the electorates voted for change because they did not want to see cadres in public places.

Banda said the situation on the ground is contrary to what President Hichilema promised as cadres have continued to perpetrate violence

He challenged President Hichilema to decisively deal with the UPND youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso who threatened to beat up some of the President’s critics.

Banda said if citizens continue paying a blind eye to violence the issue would in the next five years turn into a full blown crisis.

“We want to challenge HH not to go to sleep and say there is no opposition. Let us not create a monster by saying there is no opposition. The PF became arrogant because they thought they couldn’t lose an election,” said Banda.

Speaking at the same event, Kalaba charged that there has been selectivity in the application of justice which he claimed had been rampant in the country following the coming in of UPND in government.

“The Inspector General of Police [Lemmy Kajoba] is very lenient on UPND supporters and sympathisers and at the same he is very harsh to those that are not supporting the UPND,” he charged.

Kalaba cited the issue of Raphael Nakacinda, the PF chairperson for information and publicity who was pounced on for “proposing violence”.

He also raised issues with the way corruption is being fought under the new dawn administration charging that only those who served under the PF administration were being targeted.

Kalaba urged President Hichilema to fix the problems people are facing as opposed to fixing political opponents.

For his part, Soondo accused the government of harassing the media citing the case of KBN TV with regards to the leaked audio.

He hoped that the media would start defending one another in a case where one institution is in such a situation.

Soondo called on President Hichilema to fire Akafumba.

On presidential appointments, Imboela accused President Hichilema of making appointments based on regions.

“They have this thing of saying even the PF did this whenever they do something wrong. PF was voted out because of the wrongs. PF used to go to those who supported them but fortunately UPND was voted by all Zambians. They must do the right thing. We want a united Zambia,” said Imboela. “If the PF sidelined the other provinces we don’t want the UPND to do the same…Other countries write exams to become ministers but in Zambia you need to come from a certain region. We all want Zambia to develop…The UPND won because of the manifesto which the Zambians felt they needed. The regional appointments are not good for the country. Let us make it a real One Zambia One Nation and currently the new dawn is not doing that.”

Meanwhile, Mwenda challenged the UPND to explain the conditionalities of the IMF deal.

He also questioned why the UPND administration wants to pay the debt they allege that the PF administration contracted illegally.

“How do you start paying debt that was acquired illegally? It has to be paid by the people who acquired it,” Mwenda said.

And Kateka bemoaned the personalisation of the presidency by President Hichilema.

She said the Head of State failed to distinguish personal matters from state ones.

Kateka bemoaned President Hichilema’s refusal to move to State House from Community House.

“It is inconveniencing that the President has to move to and fro State House,” said Kateka. “The standard of living has gone high drastically. It’s very opposed to the promises they made. Spend more time in the country and ensure that the lives of the people are better. Create an enabling environment for the local investors. Then go to the international ones. Zambians are tired of corruption and hunger.”