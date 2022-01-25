I’ve been acquitted by police, brags Mwila

I HAVE been acquitted by the police, exclaimed Davies Mwila as he walked out of Lusaka’s Chelston Police Station yesterday.

Mwila, the former PF secretary general, was interrogated by police for about two and half hours over PF campaign vehicles.

As he walked out of the police station in the company of one of his lawyers, Kambwa Aongola, Mwila looked into the direction where journalists gathered and signaled that he had been let loose.

Although his lawyer whispered to him not to say a word, Mwila was asked to step out of the car by former mines minister Richard Musukwa to alight and address the media.

Mwila bragged in Bemba that he was used to what was happening to him.

“Twalibelela, kale twayamba (we are used, we started a long time ago). Bancita acquit ku police (I’ve been acquitted by the police), wow!” Mwila said as he stepped back in his Toyota Land Cruiser VX.

And Aongola said his client was summoned in connection with campaign vehicles, “nothing spectacular”.

“They summoned honourable Davies Mwila, apparently in connection with an investigation pertaining to some campaign vehicles. They have not given us the benefit of appreciating the essential object of the investigation in terms of the complainant and most importantly what offence might have been committed,” Aongola said. “For the rest, I think we will leave it to them to be able to accord the media the benefit of the statement, talking in terms of what they want to get at and how far this process should go.”

Aongola said the police were inquiring about three vehicles in Northern Province.

“They are likely to get back to us because they termed this as an ongoing investigation. It could be indefinite. We don’t know how far they want to go. But basically they are talking about vehicles. Nothing spectacular,” said Aongola.