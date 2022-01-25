Most Easterners exposed to unsafe water – Thole

EASTERN Province permanent secretary Paul Thole says most of the population in the province is exposed to unsafe water.

Speaking when water development permanent secretary Joel Kalusa called on him, Thole said the province has a huge potential to grow in the water sector.

“When it comes to the growth potential, we (East Water) have over 23,000 customers in the province. The numbers again, they are not significant because the population of Eastern Province is almost a million. So, if you enumerate 23,000 against one million, it tells you a story that most of our population are exposed to unsafe water,” he said.

Thole said the province has a huge potential to the extent that the current customer base can be tripled.

“The customer base can be tripled if we can have the seven districts connected to the water reticulation. These seven districts are Lumezi, Chasefu, Kasenengwa, Chipangali, Lusangazi, Vubwi and Sinda,” he said. “Five of these districts are new where we are struggling to have infrastructure in terms of central business districts. We are bringing this information to you to indicate that we have a potential to grow the customer base.”

Thole said the province has a dilapidated water and sanitation infrastructure especially in Chipata.

“In Petauke district, we have a dilapidated infrastructure due to the presence of the calcium. As you know calcium causes the solidification of the pipes. Where the water is passing calcium get easily deposited and that causes restrictions of the volumes of water passing through those pipes. Petauke is the most hit district,” he reported. “So in terms of infrastructure, we need a solution there. Here in Chipata, we need a solution also in terms of sewerage. On the sewerage side, you will find out that it is only a restricted population that which was serviced by our colonial masters. We have not expanded the sewerage facilities beyond what was inherited from our colonial masters.”

Thole said most of the diarrhoea diseases are connected to unsafe water.

“More than 50 years after independence in most villages, people are still sharing water with animals from the shallow wells. I would like to make an earnest appeal that you shouldn’t stop drilling boreholes for our brothers and sisters in the rural areas,” said Thole.

And Kalusa said he was aware that the water infrastructure has not received a facelift in most areas of the country.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema was aware that the country had lagged behind in water infrastructure.

Kalusa said the government would try to see how it could improve the water infrastructure.

He said in this year’s budget, the government has increased the number of boreholes that it will drill in the province.

Kalusa said the government would soon find a solution to the problem of calcium in Petauke.

The permanent secretary was on a tour of water infrastructure in Eastern Province.