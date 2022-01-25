We don’t do things to please the authority, says Kajoba

WE discharge our responsibilities professionally and are able to stand before the courts of law to defend our position, says Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba.

He says the police are not influenced by cadres or the authorities.

Kajoba has also warned social media users of arrest saying the police will not stand by and watch people abuse the media to disparage those in authority.

In an interview over several allegations mainly from politicians that the police was not acting independently as they seem to be sent by the Head of State or UPND ministers, Kajoba said in maintaining law and order the police do not need to be sent by anyone as they would not be able to defend their actions before courts of law.

“In law when you are about to arrest someone, there is what we say ‘I made up my mind’ to arrest someone and that stands before the courts of law. You cannot be instructed to arrest someone, and what are you going to say when you go before the courts of law? Sometimes we have seen situations where cadres have said ‘police haven’t done this, police haven’t done that’. Arresting someone is not something that you just wake up and say I want to arrest, no! You have to investigate, analyse the situation before you come up with the decision of arresting someone and taking that person before the courts of the law,” he said. “We don’t do things just to please the authority, no! We are there to maintain law and order. We have been charged with this reasonability. So the question of saying we have been sent is not there. There are a lot of things that are happening in the political sphere. It is not everyone that is being taken to court. We discharge our reasonability professionally and we are able to stand before the courts of law and defend our position. Not because we are influenced by the cadres or by the authorities, no, no! That is a misconception that is being advanced by those that come into conflict with the law.”

About social media abuse by Zambians, Kajoba said the police has of late observed with great concern the growing trend especially among the youths.

“Youths have found it fashionable to disparage those in authority. Sometimes giving unpalatable language, insulting language and indeed physically beating them. We have in mind the situation which happened in Kasama in the course of this (last) week,” he said. “So when I talk about authority, I am talking of authority either of those elected or those appointed by elected authorities.”

Kajoba said authorities are supposed to be held in high esteem at all time stressing that “they are supposed to be respected in action and in words”.

“In this regard we urge the youth to be sober up and use acceptable language in voicing out their displeasure on matters of concern. As police among our core responsibility or mandate is to preserve peace and maintain law and order and as such we will not stand by and watch these youths break the law with impunity,” he warned. “We will bring all perpetrators of human rights violations to justice. It doesn’t matter your standing or status in society or political affiliation. I think I have said this on several occasions. The law shall be applied firmly but fairly to all. We urge the youths to apply their energy to productive issues that will uplift their standards and make Zambia a better place.”

And Kajoba said following up to the report of assault and theft which occurred on January 21 at Kasama district administration office, perceived UPND youths have been apprehended and are in police cells. The arrested are Andrew Sichimba, Bornface Kaonga, Nathan Phiri and Costern Kalimwengo aged 27, 30, 22 and 24 respectively.

By Sunday, Kajoba said one suspect was on the run adding that he was confident that “he will be apprehended soon and will all appear in court”.