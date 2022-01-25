We won’t allow abuse of public funds – Mwambazi

THERE is no witch-hunt in the fight against corruption, says Public Account Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi.

He has also welcomed the appointment of Mary Chirwa as Drug Enforcement Commission director general.

In an interview, Mwambazi said public funds should be used for public development.

He said PAC would not allow the abuse of public resources.

“The appointment is a welcome move. As PAC those are the agencies we deal with after we make our deliberations. It is important that people in those offices are proactive and do their work well. We want to save public resources – the much needed funds for the public for development. It is very important therefore that DEC, ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) and FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) we (PAC) collaborate with them. You see after the Auditor General report is out, they report to us and we do the recommendations which should be implemented to the letter. So that those who are found wanting the law takes its course. Because we will not allow the abuse of public funds, funds for the Zambian people. That is a good appointment and we are just waiting for collaboration with the agencies,” Mwambazi said. “The fight against corruption is not targeting at any individuals. The investigative wings should just do their work independently. The PAC wants to see officers in investigative wings do their work without selection.”

He said there is need to constitutionalise “these offices of investigative wings for them to operate without fear or favour in their mandate”.

Meanwhile, Mwambazi, who is Bwana Mkubwa Independent member of parliament, has expressed concern with the extent of damaged houses as a result of heavy rains.

More than 20 houses in Bwana Mkubwa’s Lupili ward are on the verge of collapsing due to cracks as a result of heavy rains.

Mwambazi, who checked on the state of houses, said there is urgent need to avoid accidents.

“These are serious issues that we need to address as soon as possible. These houses may result in a deathtrap if we don’t act now. The rains have come with their own challenges. The drainage system needs to be worked on to ensure easy passage of water,” said Mwambazi.