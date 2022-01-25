ZPC, Finsbury appeal against PACRA’s failure to implement judgment in shareholding

ZAMBEZI Portland Cement Limited and Finsbury Investments Limited have appealed to the High Court against failure by the registrar at PACRA to act on the advice given by the Attorney General to effect the judgement of the Court of Appeal dated January 31, 2019.

The Court of Appeal in its judgement reversed the judgement of High Court Sunday Nkonde in which he ruled that the Ventriglias were the only shareholders of Zambezi Portland Cement.

The Court directed that the register at ZPC Limited shall be restored, if any changes were effected to reflect the shareholding of 58 per cent by Finsbury Investments Limited.

According to an affidavit in support of notice of originating motion sworn by Finsbury’s lawyer John Sangwa, in September 2008 his clients commenced an action under cause no. 2008/HPC/366 against Antonio and Manuela Ventriglia, seeking a declaration that it held 58 per cent shareholding in ZPC Limited.

He said the Ventriglias filed a defence and counterclaim seeking a declaration that they were the only shareholders of ZPC Limited.

“At the time of commencement of the action, all the shares of ZPC Limited were issued and the membership comprised Finsbury who held 58% of its shares and Ital Terrazo Limited, a company in which the Ventriglias and their sons have interest, holding the remaining 42%,” Sangwa explained.

“The composition of the board of ZPC Limited changed over the years with the consequence that as of May 18, 2018 it comprised: Dr Rajan Mahtani (chairman), Timothy Mushibwe (deceased), Peter Kananganayagam (managing director), Joan Craven, Imbwae Wamulume, Dumisani Tembo and Bishop John Mambo.”

Sangwa said during the subsistence of the case before the High Court, Finsbury abandoned its claim against the Ventriglias and the case was allowed to proceed to trial on counterclaim.

He said the matter was heard by judge Nkonde who delivered judgement on May 18, 2018 in favour of the Ventriglias on the counterclaim and declared them as the only shareholders of ZPC limited.

“A copy of the said judgement was presented to PACRA by the Ventriglias on May 21, 2018, with a representation that the records of ZPC Limited maintained by PACRA, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, be altered to show that they were the only shareholders of ZPC Limited as held by the High Court,” Sangwa said. “The registrar at PACRA accepted the representation and altered the records of ZPC Limited to show that the Ventriglias were the only shareholders. The Ventriglias acting on the strength of the judgement of the High Court, increased the share capital of ZPC Limited and the composition of its board with Antonio holding 16,600,000 and Manuela Ventriglia with 3,400,000 shares.”

He said the board of directors then comprised Antonio Ventriglia, Manuela Ventriglia, Daniel Ventriglia and Gomeli Litana.

Finsbury appealed the judgement to the Court of Appeal and it was set aside.

Sangwa said on December 20, 2021 he received a letter from PACRA indicating that it had reversed its decision of December 15, 2021 and restored information about ZPC Limited in line with judge Nkonde’s judgement of May 18, 2018.

Sangwa said he wrote to PACRA, asking the Agency to reverse the decision.

He said the PACRA registrar sent various court decisions over the matter to the Attorney General.

He said the Attorney General, after reviewing the documents, in his letter dated December 27, 2022 advised that the register of ZPC Limited maintained by PACRA must reflect the judgement of the Court of Appeal dated January 31, 2019 setting aside judge Nkonde’s judgement; unless it was reversed by the Supreme Court.

“Despite the advice, PACRA has refused or neglected to Act on the advice of the Attorney General and or give effect to the judgement of the Court of Appeal,” said Sangwa.