A wake up call to the new dawn

William Borah once said, “A democracy must remain at home in all matters which affect the nature of her institutions.”
And today, Dr Fred M’membe, the president of opposition Socialist Party, says it’s very difficult to accept the claim that our law enforcement agencies – the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police – have been acting independently and fairly.
“From their own pronouncements and actions and those of the key political leadership of this country (past and present), it is very clear that in many important cases they only swung into action when the key political authorities wanted them to do so. I say this because if they were truly capable of taking independent decisions and actions most of the cases they are pursuing today would have been dealt when those involved were in power,” says Dr M’membe. “There are many corruption cases they were aware of during the reign of the previous regimes but could not pursue until there was regime change. We have corruption cases even under the current regime which they are aware of but cannot pursue. For example, they are aware of the corruption case involving Maurice Jangulo’s company being single sourced to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilisers to the government at $1,407 per tonne when the going market price is $1,000 per tonne. He didn’t even have enough stocks of his own and had to source at least nine different varieties of fertilisers from his competitors at about $700 per tonne. And some of it has been found to be of low quality. But nothing can be done about this clear case of corruption because it was approved at a very high political leadership level. Until these agencies are truly independent, the dream of a resolute, fair and just fight against corruption will from regime to regime remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained.”
We agree.
The fight against corruption – any crime for that matter – must not be a pursuit against the weak or vanquished rivals. Law enforcement agencies and those in leadership must be motivated to combat crime for what it is. Our law enforcement agencies must find strength, rationale and direction from the laws of the land and must always endeavour to act independently and fairly. We have repeatedly urged the new dawn administration to act decisively but to treat everyone with full impartiality. Equally they must treat PF leaders accused of wrongdoing with the humanity that the fallen regime denied others. This being the case, present crimes – corrupt or suspected corrupt undertakings in this government – must swiftly be attacked regardless the perpetrator(s). We cannot ration justice.
As Louis Brandeis warns, “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
And as aptly put by Thomas Jefferson, “Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.”
This Jangulo fertiliser matter is a wakeup call for the new dawn. It is advisable to strike while the iron is hot. Clear the matter, the government must address this issue plain and square before the abscess spreads some toxic – contagious – fever all over the ruling UPND and nation at large.
Stephen Covey noted that, “Effective people are not problem-minded; they’re opportunity-minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems.”
Not acting on this fertiliser issue will set a dangerous precedent. Others close to the establishment will certainly emulate the act convinced that, like the Jangulo matter, nothing will happen to them – they will get away with it. When such a situation happens, impunity will be emboldened to grow to levels that will not be contained by this government. Failure to act will certainly kill the corruption fight, which was one of the trump cards for election for this administration. The fight should be irrespective the colour, race, tribe, creed or the political affiliation of the perpetrator, suspect.
William Borah once said, “A democracy must remain at home in all matters which affect the nature of her institutions.”
And today, Dr Fred M’membe, the president of opposition Socialist Party, says it’s very difficult to accept the claim that our law enforcement agencies – the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police – have been acting independently and fairly.
“From their own pronouncements and actions and those of the key political leadership of this country (past and present), it is very clear that in many important cases they only swung into action when the key political authorities wanted them to do so. I say this because if they were truly capable of taking independent decisions and actions most of the cases they are pursuing today would have been dealt when those involved were in power,” says Dr M’membe. “There are many corruption cases they were aware of during the reign of the previous regimes but could not pursue until there was regime change. We have corruption cases even under the current regime which they are aware of but cannot pursue. For example, they are aware of the corruption case involving Maurice Jangulo’s company being single sourced to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilisers to the government at $1,407 per tonne when the going market price is $1,000 per tonne. He didn’t even have enough stocks of his own and had to source at least nine different varieties of fertilisers from his competitors at about $700 per tonne. And some of it has been found to be of low quality. But nothing can be done about this clear case of corruption because it was approved at a very high political leadership level. Until these agencies are truly independent, the dream of a resolute, fair and just fight against corruption will from regime to regime remain a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained.”
We agree.
The fight against corruption – any crime for that matter – must not be a pursuit against the weak or vanquished rivals. Law enforcement agencies and those in leadership must be motivated to combat crime for what it is. Our law enforcement agencies must find strength, rationale and direction from the laws of the land and must always endeavour to act independently and fairly. We have repeatedly urged the new dawn administration to act decisively but to treat everyone with full impartiality. Equally they must treat PF leaders accused of wrongdoing with the humanity that the fallen regime denied others. This being the case, present crimes – corrupt or suspected corrupt undertakings in this government – must swiftly be attacked regardless the perpetrator(s). We cannot ration justice.
As Louis Brandeis warns, “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
And as aptly put by Thomas Jefferson, “Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.”
This Jangulo fertiliser matter is a wakeup call for the new dawn. It is advisable to strike while the iron is hot. Clear the matter, the government must address this issue plain and square before the abscess spreads some toxic – contagious – fever all over the ruling UPND and nation at large.
Stephen Covey noted that, “Effective people are not problem-minded; they’re opportunity-minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems.”
Not acting on this fertiliser issue will set a dangerous precedent. Others close to the establishment will certainly emulate the act convinced that, like the Jangulo matter, nothing will happen to them – they will get away with it. When such a situation happens, impunity will be emboldened to grow to levels that will not be contained by this government. Failure to act will certainly kill the corruption fight, which was one of the trump cards for election for this administration. The fight should be irrespective the colour, race, tribe, creed or the political affiliation of the perpetrator, suspect.