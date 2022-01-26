Don’t be like Mwamba, defend ideas – Pilato

FUMBA Chama says he is not surprised that PF member Emmanuel Mwamba is calling for the repealing of the same public order Act that he defended in the past.

He warned the young generation not to be like Mwamba stating that they should defend ideas even when it is not convenient to do so.

“Don’t be like Mr Emmanuel Mwamba. Defend ideas even when it’s not convenient to do so. Today we have the UPND in power; tomorrow it will be another party, but same Zambia. Let’s do better,” he said.

Chama, a governance activist and musician known to many as Pilato, said it is a true observation that no single individual is permanently wrong or permanently right.

“I have read the article by Mr Emmanuel Mwamba calling for the repealing of the public order Act. I am not surprised that he is calling for the repealing of the same Act that he defended. Am sure he had an epiphany the time he left his job. It is a true observation that no single individual is permanently wrong or permanently right. Now that he doesn’t have that job, he is calling out the same pieces of law that he defended,” Chama noted. “This is where we have a problem as a country. Mr Emmanuel Mwamba is not a unique character. We have many like him and sadly most of them are young people. They support not the ideals of a democratic society but personalities. To them the people they support can never make mistakes or bad decisions. That’s not possible. Even the people we love and support will make mistakes in the execution of their duties.”

He urged people to be brave enough to point out when their heroes err.

Chama said people’s support should be rooted in the ideals and values espoused by those they have given the responsibility to decide on their behalf.

He urged young people to understand that they have a duty to build a better country.

Chama warned that young people cannot build a better country by supporting personalities but by supporting and promoting ideas that “we believe in”.

“Today, I will still challenge the public order Act and the defamation of the president Act even if the victims are the PF members. I do not do this to make friends but a better society where laws reflect the quality of our civilisation,” he said. “I support ideas not personalities. My support for anyone is conditional especially politicians. People change, ideas remain. Mr Mwamba believes now is the time to repeal the public order Act because his party members are potential victims to this law.”

Chama added that Mwamba is a good man who just loves his comfort so much that he would defend it even when the good of the country is at stake.